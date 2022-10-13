World

Ukraine receives an anti-aircraft system

Photo of CodeList CodeList18 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Ukraine on Wednesday claimed responsibility for the reconquest of several towns taken by Russian troops in the south of the country and celebrated the shipment by Germany of an anti-aircraft defense system that should allow it to protect itself from bombing campaigns against its cities.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg assured that the supply of these systems to neutralize Russian missiles was “the priority”.

These promises of military material take place after an avalanche of missiles, rockets and drones fell in Ukraine in the last two days, presented by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, as a retaliation for the attack with explosives against the Crimean bridge, that connects this peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014 with Russian territory.

Meanwhile, the UN General Assembly yesterday approved by an overwhelming majority a resolution condemning Russia’s “illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian territories, inflicting a new diplomatic defeat on Moscow, which had vetoed a similar resolution in the Council. Security at the end of September. The resolution, presented by Albania and Ukraine itself, and co-sponsored by some seventy countries, was approved by 143 votes in favor, five against (Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua and Syria) and 35 abstentions, among them, China, Bolivia, Algeria, Pakistan, Honduras.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList18 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

The US Navy’s Latest and Most Advanced Aircraft Carrier Departs for its First Operation

1 week ago

They have not claimed the body of a victim of hired assassins in Santiago

5 days ago

Shooting in Thailand leaves dozens dead, including several children

1 week ago

They capture in Arecibo an alleged FARC gunman linked to the massacre in the Quintana residential

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button