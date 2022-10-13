Tunden Alejandro Fernández in networks, they accuse him of using false eyelashes

In social networks they accused Alejandro Fernández of using false eyelashes.

Alejandro Fernández was recently compared to a ‘lady of the Lomas’.

Alejandro Fernández responded to questions from Internet users.

Over the last few months, the singer Alejandro Fernández has been the target of various criticisms on social networksdue to her physical appearance, the most recent being netizens’ accusation that she wore false eyelashes and put on eye makeup to look younger or better.

After through Instagram, the singer shared a series of photographs where He showed how well he had a good time with his granddaughter, Internet users did not limit themselves in comments to point out that the youngest of the Fernández looked effeminate and wore false eyelashes.

“The second photo shows a strange filter, with eye shadows and false eyelashes”, “Sister the mascara, remember, make-up remover tip after each show”, “She looks very made up, how strange is that. Could it be that he is going to come out of the closet at this point?, “Ay skinny Alex walks with a false eyelash, “I loved your makeup”, wrote the Internet users.

However, there were those who also defended him and They explained that it was not false eyelashes or makeup, but small black sunglasses that made it look like something else.a, since they even ensure that the image has no filters or anything like that.

Although things did not stop there, since very subtly, Alejandro Fernández responded to the accusationsWell, in another publication he posed with another of his granddaughters, the daughter of Alex Fernández, where the baby wears a curious hat that has the phrase: “Fuck whoever reads it.”