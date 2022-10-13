Tom Cruise denounces death threats by former production employee

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has been threatened with death by a former production employee who was fired from the ‘Mission Impossible’ saga.

Given this, the 60-year-old actor was forced to hire bodyguards and a strict security scheme to avoid any kind of attack on his life.

The bully is a former stunt production employee who was linked to the saga. But, after a while, he was told that his services were no longer needed, which caused several allegations and protests from him.

According to the newspaper ‘The Sun’, the former production employee initiated a legal dispute against Tom Cruise, his film director Christopher McQuarrie and Paramount studios for “dubious links to Cruise films”. Similarly, this person assured that the FBI is conducting an exhaustive investigation of Paramount for the money trail of said productions. However, the US security service has not confirmed such an investigation.

Although at first it only seemed like a rebellion on the part of the man, the concern of Christopher McQuarrie, who has accompanied Cruise in different films such as ‘Mission Impossible’, ‘Top Gun’, ‘Risky Business’, ‘Edge of Tomorrow’, among others , moved on to a much more serious topic and therefore He decided to beef up his and Tom Cruise’s security.

An anonymous source shared with ‘The Sun’ that: “Everything on set is protection and threats and now the same thing is happening behind the scenes. Tom is used to having security teams around him most of the time due to his fame. But for Chris it is something very new. No one takes risks.”

The situation has been uncomfortable for the actor and his film director, since they fear that the subject will comply with several of the threats that he has done to the actor of ‘The Mummy’.

“Everything has become very unpleasant, but those involved in the films trust that everything is fine, it is just an angry ex-staff member,” the anonymous source concluded in the American newspaper.

For now, it is unknown that Tom Cruise has stopped the recordings of “Mission Impossible 7 and 8”, which are taking place in the United Kingdom and will be released in 2023 and 2024.