Tom Brady reveals how he deals with his problems with Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady He is going through the biggest emotional crisis of his career, because the quarterback could be close to reaching a divorce with Gisele Bundchen, after it was revealed that the model is upset because the player of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was re-equipped.

Some media in the United States have revealed that Gisele would have started divorce proceedings, so Tom Brady He is facing this decision that his wife has made.

During the Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady revealed how he deals with problems or situations that arise daily in his personal life.

“Everybody has different situations, you know, in their life and kids and, you know, you worry about their mental health,” Brady noted when asked by Jim Gray.

“You worry about your parents, obviously yourself. You know, I think I’ve had to learn a lot of things over a long period of time in the sport. I think there’s an intense amount of stress that we all deal with, and how do you relieve stress so you don’t inflict as much damage on yourself through a kind of stress response,” said Tom Brady, who is not considered inhuman.

“You hear this a lot from people saying, you know, ‘I’m only human.’ We’re only human. We’re not inhuman. We’re not immune to a lot of things that life brings us. We’re not robots,” he said.

The reasons why Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are divorcing

According to several reports in the United States, the reason for the separation of the couple was the return of Tom Brady to NFLafter he announced in February that he would end his great legacy.

However, it is said that these rumors are not true and that the real reason that Brady and Bundchen divorce is because the quarterback did not consult with his wife about his return to the fields, which caused an annoyance for the Brazilian model, who had no idea of ​​this fact.

Likewise, the rumor also arose that what could have ended the marriage of Tom Brady It was a ritual of sexual abstinence that the quarterback has.

In 2018, it transpired that Tom Brady has a strict policy of sexual abstinence 24 hours before each game and this period can go up to 72 hours for games of greater importance.

Although it is not known on which studies it was based Brady, Or if it’s from personal experience, the idea that intercourse weakens athletes is common in society.

Gisele modifies a tattoo

Gisele She was seen wearing flip flops that revealed an updated tattoo on her ankle. Her previous ink was a crescent moon with three stars, however, Bundchen he decided to modify it for a tree, with the stars still visible. At the moment, it is not known if this change was due to the rumors that have been unleashed about her possible divorce with Tom Brady.

It is possible that Gisele not be so interested in holding on to the memories you have with the Los Angeles quarterback Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for what he demonstrated by separating a significant symbol of his marriage.

