Tom Brady on how he deals with problems outside the NFLHalftime

Tom Brady broke the silence and spoke in broad strokes of what is happening in his personal lifehowever, like still his wife Gisele Bündchen, did not deny or confirm her love break.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was present as a guest on the podcast called “let’s go”, which is driven by Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgeraldwhere he highlighted one of the points that has been most emphasized in recent years: mental health.

“Everybody has different situations, you know, in their life and kids and, you know, you worry about their mental health,” she said.

Likewise, the seven-time Super Bowl winner explained that it has not been easy deal with stress that happens both inside and outside the field, because it is not only about oneself, but also about the people around.

“You care about your parents, obviously about yourself. You know, I think hI have had to learn many things over a long period of time in the sport. I think there’s an intense amount of stress that we all deal with, and how do you relieve stress so you don’t inflict as much damage on yourself through a kind of stress response?”

Tom Brady – We are not robots.

Although many people believe that because they are public figures, athletes do not feel or act as if nothing were happening, Brady reminded them that they are also people who face both good and bad things..

“You hear this a lot from people saying, you know, ‘I’m only human‘. We are only human. We are not inhuman. We are not immune to many of the things that life brings us. We are not robots“, he detailed.

According to some media in the United States, Brady and Bundchen would be separating and they would have already hired lawyers for it mainly due to the fact that Tom decided to return one more season to the NFL when they had already agreed that he was going to retire so that he could focus on caring for his family. At the moment neither of the two has given an official position on the matter.