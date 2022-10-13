Tokischa live out of tune and confesses Tiny Desk was wrong

The Dominican urban exponent Tokischa acted in “Tiny Desk”, a series of concerts organized by the radio program All Songs Considered by NPR Music About Hispanic Heritage Month.

Far from the novelty represented by those live sessions type ‘unplugged‘ in which the artist relies on only a few four or five musicians in a small room or space, the exponent of “School contempt” has been a trend this Wednesday on social networks, but for detune.

Frome off-key voice, ‘roosters’ and onomatopoeic cries like the barking of a dog to illustrate the controversial theme recorded with reggaeton player J Balvin, characterized their participation.

Faced with criticism, in some mocking messages, memes and in others support from many of her followers, the urban woman went to Twitter to recognize that it was not his best show and stated that prior to that recording she had not rehearsed, she was sick and in the middle of a tour.

“(sic) I already knew that the tiny had been bad for me since I recorded it, without rehearsing, without warming up my voice, busy, sick, in the middle of a tour, I asked for another date but it was not possiblehe was given rulay, the musician did put him in, I owe them a good live sesh thanks and sorry, “he wrote on his Twitter account.

He added the word in English ‘Sorry’ (I’m sorry), implying that he will do another better session in the expectation of his followers.

The comments have been picturesque and the cut of its onomatopoeic sound has been the most reproduced. “He did very well Tokischa in apologizing for that live, that shows that he wants to improve himself, “wrote the user Diógenes Hernández.

“The Tiny Desk of Tokischa looks like a sketch of a bad hearing”, commented the tweeter @donjulio; “That is, they are surprised Tokischa being Tokischa. Yes, she is the one who has been made famous,” said user Lía Pichardo.

Others mentioned that although Tokischa She’s a good rapper, she falls short as a singer.

Earlier his team sent a press release to all the media under the title “Tokischathe first Dominican urban woman to participate in Tiny Desk“, in which he highlighted that he sang his most controversial songs in the style of bossa nova, reggae, bachata and merengue.

It was striking that the six members of the band that accompanied “La Toki” wore clothes that alluded to the LGTB community.

Tokischa He also included in his songbook the song “We are the same”, “Delinquent”, “Estilazo” and “Traficando”. For her participation, the Creole wore an olive green plus size jacket with a huge white belt, with a hairstyle of two front pigtails and the rest of her hair loose, indicates the press release.

The presentation platform has become a benchmark for great artists, relevant within the industry. It has received personalities such as Carla Morrison, Dua Lipa, Sting, Shaggy, Ozuna, C.Tangana, among others.

Below is the full video: