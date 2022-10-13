Tokischa, first urban Dominican to participate in Tiny Desk

The exponent of urban music became this Wednesday the first Dominican singer to participate in “Tiny Desk”, it is a series of concerts organized by the radio program All Songs Considered by NPR Music.

The Creole participated with her most controversial songs, including “Perra” (which she performed bossa nova style), which she performs with Colombian J Balvin and which triggered a series of international criticism.

Hi, I’m Tokischa and this is the band. I am a Dominican artist and that’s it”, the irreverent call was presented, to continue with the single “Hello”.

It was very striking that the six members of the band that accompanied “La Toki” wore clothes that alluded to the LGBT community.

Tokischa also included in his songbook the song “We are the same”, “Delinquent”, “Estilazo” and “Traficando”. For her participation, the Creole dressed and dressed casually, olive green with a huge white belt, with a hairstyle of two front pigtails and the rest of her hair loose, which will give her an angelic touch.

Tiny Desk

The musical presentations of the “Tiny Desk” are characterized by their diverse format that ranges from bossa nova, reggae, bachata, to merengue. They take place in the station offices, located in Washington DC, next to the presenter Bob Boilen’s desk and the videos of the concerts are later uploaded to YouTube, which has more than 7 million subscribers. Tokischa’s is already available, with a duration of almost 17 minutes. Three hours after its publication, it exceeded 28,880 views.

The presentation platform has become a benchmark for great artists, relevant within the industry. It has received personalities such as “Dua Lipa”, “Sting”, “Shaggy”, “Ozuna”, “C.Tangana”, among others.