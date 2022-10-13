Entertainment

Tokischa, first urban Dominican to participate in Tiny Desk

Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 2 minutes read

The exponent of urban music became this Wednesday the first Dominican singer to participate in “Tiny Desk”, it is a series of concerts organized by the radio program All Songs Considered by NPR Music.

The Creole participated with her most controversial songs, including “Perra” (which she performed bossa nova style), which she performs with Colombian J Balvin and which triggered a series of international criticism.

Hi, I’m Tokischa and this is the band. I am a Dominican artist and that’s it”, the irreverent call was presented, to continue with the single “Hello”.

It was very striking that the six members of the band that accompanied “La Toki” wore clothes that alluded to the LGBT community.

Tokischa also included in his songbook the song “We are the same”, “Delinquent”, “Estilazo” and “Traficando”. For her participation, the Creole dressed and dressed casually, olive green with a huge white belt, with a hairstyle of two front pigtails and the rest of her hair loose, which will give her an angelic touch.

Tiny Desk

The musical presentations of the “Tiny Desk” are characterized by their diverse format that ranges from bossa nova, reggae, bachata, to merengue. They take place in the station offices, located in Washington DC, next to the presenter Bob Boilen’s desk and the videos of the concerts are later uploaded to YouTube, which has more than 7 million subscribers. Tokischa’s is already available, with a duration of almost 17 minutes. Three hours after its publication, it exceeded 28,880 views.

The presentation platform has become a benchmark for great artists, relevant within the industry. It has received personalities such as “Dua Lipa”, “Sting”, “Shaggy”, “Ozuna”, “C.Tangana”, among others.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

the sister of one of the victims of Jeffrey Dahmer explodes against the Netflix series

2 weeks ago

Meghan Markle takes legal action so Harry doesn’t have to testify

1 week ago

Ricky Martín and the curious error in the video clip “Vente Pa’ca” and that nobody noticed

3 weeks ago

Not only with Andrés García the brides are exchanged, Luis Miguel also did it with his father

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button