This is what Adela Noriega’s luxurious abandoned mansion looks like

October 13, 2022 12:02 p.m.

Adela Noriega is a Mexican actress who stood out for being one of the best and most loved by viewers, without a doubt we remember her for the telenovela she starred in with Fernando Colunga called “Real Love”, and some time later she decided to get away from everything which involved her with the artistic medium and the show, being in 2008 her last appearance in her character of ‘Sofía Elizondo’ in the telenovela “Fuego en la sangre”.

It has been more than a decade since Adela Noriega disappeared from the artistic world as if the earth had swallowed her, despite not knowing anything about the actress, images of one of the luxurious properties belonging to Adela have been found, however, it seems that the mansion in Miami Florida is abandoned, and some others say that it is where it remained hidden all these years.

It is a luxurious property in Weston, Florida valued at six million dollars, however they assure that the actress bought it in 2003 for only two million dollars, despite not knowing the exact measurements of the property, it is known that It has five rooms, a hall, a living room, an office, a dining room, a kitchen, a laundry room, among other amenities, in addition to the fact that the actress keeps photographs with some actors such as Lucero on the property.

What is Adela Noriega currently doing?

According to information from people close to the actress, Adela Noriega has a real estate and real estate company, which gives her the comfort of maintaining her great and luxurious lifestyle without having to return to the show, since the actress always led her life secretly private.