This is how Tita Thalía’s daughter looks in the “María la del barrio” after 30 years

Tita the daughter of Maria from the neighborhood

October 12, 2022 5:49 p.m.

The soap opera called María la del barrio was one of the most successful and remembered on Mexican television, it starred the beautiful Thalía and Fernando Colunga and the villain Itatí Cantoral, without a doubt the success of the melodrama was too much since it has the record audience in Mexico and Latin American countries.

The telenovela was produced by Televisa and had a total of 185 chapters, we all remember several of its characters such as Soraya Montenegro, the great villain, who was of vital importance for the success of the telenovela, since it currently has several memes thanks to his phrase “Damn crippled”, but today we will talk about another person who participated in the melodrama of history.

It is about the actress Ludwika Paleta who gave life to “Tita” the adoptive daughter of María and Luis Fernando, who conquered the hearts of soap opera fans, we all remember that Tita was Nandito’s half-sister with whom she did not have a good relationship at first, however, the actress Ludwika Paleta was making her way in the artistic medium after her role as “Tita” because later she starred in different novels and currently we have seen her make Netflix series.

The story of Soraya Montenegro

Without a doubt, Itatí Cantoral gave life to one of the most important villains in the history of soap operas, as we know in the development of the soap opera we saw that the villain dies when she falls from a window, however, the production had several problems due to because after her departure the rating of María la del Barrio decreased significantly and they had to revive her.