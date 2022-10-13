Third loss in Chivas is revealed on social networks and will go to the Clausura 2023 pass market

Chivas de Guadalajara confirmed this Wednesday the casualties of Jesús Molina and Miguel Ponce, which marked the beginning of a cleanup in the rojiblanca main squad for Clausura 2023 and another one who will leave was revealed on social networks.

Chivas de Guadalajara confirmed this Wednesday the casualties of Jesús Molina and Miguel Ángel Poncewhich marked the beginning of a cleanup in the rojiblanca main squad for the Liga MX Clausura 2023 Tournament and in social networks another of those who will leave was revealed, but in the upcoming pass market.

The first team of the Sacred Flock broke ranks on Monday, October 10, at the facilities of the sports city of Verde Valleto comply with three weeks of vacation before reporting back on Monday, October 31 to undergo the rigorous medical and physical evaluations, to start a preseason that will take them on a two-game tour of Spain, between December 9 and 11.

Chivas said goodbye on Sunday afternoon after falling in another emotional penalty shootout 5-4 (1-1) against Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium for the reclassification to the 2022 Apertura Playoffs, to close his participation with a streak of four starts without being able to win after successive defeats against Tigres (1-4), América (2-1) and Cruz Azul (2-1) to which was added to the elimination in the playoff against La Franja.

Guadalajara announced on Tuesday the departure of sports director Ricardo Peláez in a private conference at the Akron Stadium and this Wednesday confirmed the loss of the midfielder Jesús Molina and defender Miguel Ángel Ponce by releasing them, so that they can look for a team as free agents and can continue their respective professional careers.

One of the elements that will also be part of this cleaning of the squad prepared by the rojiblanca directive He gave himself away this Wednesday on social networks by removing from the biography of his personal account on the social network Instagram that he is a Chivas player. Who is it about? It is the left-handed striker, Ángel Zaldívar, who would have everything ready to be announced in the coming days as one of the players that will be part of the red and white list of transferable, along with: Hiram Mier, Antonio Briseño and Paolo Yrizar.

