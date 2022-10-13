Entertainment

They reveal TESTS that would confirm that Yailin the Most Viral is PREGNANT with Anuel AA

the story between Anuel AA Y Yailin the Most Viral has taken an unexpected turn in recent days, because after accusing the rapper through social networks of being unfaithful and that he was in a divorce process with the Dominican, now they have revealed tests that they would confirm that the Dominican is pregnant Puerto Rican, a situation that has left many with their mouths open.

Much has been speculated about the relationship he maintains Anuel AA with Yailin the Most Viral and, it is that a few months after being married, apparently the couple went through a marital crisis, where an infidelity on the part of the rapper stands out, a situation that can possibly be confirmed with the performance of the Dominican on social networks, since she uploaded a couple of hints to his Instagram account, as well as deleted the photos he has with the singer and then proceeded to close his account, for which there was much speculation that they were about to separate.

