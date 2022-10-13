They reveal TESTS that would confirm that Yailin the Most Viral is PREGNANT with Anuel AA

the story between Anuel AA Y Yailin the Most Viral has taken an unexpected turn in recent days, because after accusing the rapper through social networks of being unfaithful and that he was in a divorce process with the Dominican, now they have revealed tests that they would confirm that the Dominican is pregnant Puerto Rican, a situation that has left many with their mouths open.

Much has been speculated about the relationship he maintains Anuel AA with Yailin the Most Viral and, it is that a few months after being married, apparently the couple went through a marital crisis, where an infidelity on the part of the rapper stands out, a situation that can possibly be confirmed with the performance of the Dominican on social networks, since she uploaded a couple of hints to his Instagram account, as well as deleted the photos he has with the singer and then proceeded to close his account, for which there was much speculation that they were about to separate.

The tests that would show that Yailin the Most Viral is pregnant with Anuel AA

Despite this and some alleged evidence of Anuel AA being with different women between them Carol Ga video gave a twist to the story of infidelity, as it was Yailin the Most Viral through a live on Instagram, where the Dominican boasted a change of look. However, her new hair color went into the background when many of her followers noticed that she had a bulging belly and her breasts looked bigger, so it would be some tests that they would confirm that the influencer would be pregnant of the Puerto Rican

Despite these speculations where it could be confirmed that Yailin the Most Viral this pregnant of Anuel AAmany did not hesitate to criticize the new change of look of the Dominican, comparing her with her love rival Carol GWell, many followers of the “bichota” affirm that the rapper’s wife wants to follow in the footsteps of the Colombian, so she seeks to copy everything she does, which is why she caused a whole war on social networks between the fandom of each a.

Returning to the subject of the alleged pregnancy by Yailin the Most Viral other Test I would check it, is that the Dominican changed her profile picture on social networks by putting an image next to Anuel AA dresses in pink and a white stork with a question mark, which increased speculation that the Dominican might be expecting a Puerto Rican child.