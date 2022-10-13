They identify the 23-year-old girl who died after a hit of water in the Peñuelas river

Rescuers found today, Wednesday, the body of the 23-year-old Puerto Rican woman and resident of Orlando, Florida, who disappeared four days ago after a flood of water in the La Soplaera puddle in Peñuelas, reported the Bureau for Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (Nmead).

Authorities identified the victim as Jesmarilys Montesinos.

The commander of the district of Guayanilla, Dimas Paganspecified in a police report that the body was rescued by Nmead troops in the area of ​​the river where hydroelectric plant I is located on highway PR-386 in the Jagua neighborhood.

The incident, which occurred last Saturday, left another victim, jackeline lasso30 years old and a native of Colombia, whose body was found the day after the events at Los Maldonado sector.

A group of friends was in the place when, suddenly, under a flood, so they were dragged by the current.

The agent Francisco Semideyfrom the district of Peñuelas, and the prosecutor Jorge Martinez They will carry out the corresponding investigation.

Hours before the discovery, the Nmead search and rescue coordinator, Angel “Tito” Vazquezsaid in a telephone interview with The new day that they were going to verify the river, “from point zero (the place of the events) to the mouth.”

For today’s day, the authorities had 25 rescuers and a dog from the Police Bureau that assisted in the tracking.

“I have divers in Charco del Toro. A group is climbing from Charco del Toro towards the zero point, which is about 3.1 kilometers. In the same way, from Charco del Toro we have a group that goes down the river, until reaching the town as such”he detailed.

El Charco del Toro has been revised in various instances. That’s where they found Lasso’s body.

“Also, we have a squad from the mouth of the river going up to the PR-127 highway. I have FURA (United Forces of Rapid Action) checking the coast, along with fishermen. A K9 dog is searching sand fields.”he added.

Yesterday, the official stated that, in the area, there were puddles with a depth of up to 15 feet where the body of the young woman could be caught. However, this morning he specified that divers entered with oxygen tanks to check them and, so far, they have not seen anything.

Federal personnel joined today’s work. The Nemad specified this morning that rescuers from its agency in the Ponce area were also working; the Special Force for Urban Search and Rescue (Prusar); from the Municipal Office for Emergency Management of Peñuelas, Ponce, Yauco, Sabana Grande and Arecibo; and the offices of the Police, the Fire Department and the Medical Emergencies Corps.

Yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, the search efforts were stopped again due to heavy rains in the area that put the rescuers’ safety at risk.

Last Saturday, the water blast affected several people who were in the area of ​​the La Soplaera waterfall and puddle. Four men were rescued.