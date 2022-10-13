These were the first images of Julio José Iglesias with his new girlfriend

VIVI DI DOMENICO AND JULIO JOSÉ IGLESIAS Europa Press Reports / Europa Press 10/12/2022

We have been talking about her sister, Tamara Falcó, for weeks, but the truth is that Julio José Iglesias has stolen a bit of prominence from her by appearing this Tuesday in the magazine HELLO! introducing her new love: Brazilian model Vivi Di Domenico. The young man is in love with her again and has decided to introduce her new partner in style, but the truth is that he has known her for several months.

After breaking the unexpected news in February 2021 of his separation from the model Charisse Verhaert, after 16 years together, eight of them married, he had not been seen in the company of anyone again… but the truth is that now, the brother of the Marchioness of Griñón, has rebuilt his life and is extremely happy.

Europa Press witnessed the first images of the two lovebirds in Spain. We go back to the middle of July this year. Enjoying his time in Spain to the fullest, this summer we saw Julio José perfectly combining family commitments with his outings with friends. Just a few days after the wedding of his cousin Álvaro Castillejo, Julio Iglesias’s son enjoyed a few days on the beach and disconnection in the company of his new partner, Vivi.

Happy after spending a few days in Spain in which they reunited with many friends and family, Julio and Vivi returned to the Madrid airport after a few days away from the media spotlight like any other tourist couple. Making it clear that he will soon return to Miami because that is where his house is, Isabel Preysler’s son wore the best of his smiles before the media without wanting to give many details about the woman with whom he is living a new stage in his life.

The young man, at that time, tried to keep his partner anonymous and did not agree to answer about her: “A little bit of discretion, a little bit.” With a smile from ear to ear, Julio laughed and assured us that he would find his heart full: “Very well, wonderfully, as always”.