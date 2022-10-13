The World Series champion who earns US$21 million in Dodgers praised Julio Urías

One of the figures in the victory against the San Diego Padres in the 2022 MLB Playoffs was World Series champion, earns US$21 million in the Los Angeles Dodgers and did not hesitate to praise Julio Urías.

It is a team of stars destined for the great moments. Los Angeles Dodgers started off strong in the Division Series of the MLB Playoffs 2022, since without playing the best of their baseball they beat San Diego Padres. One of the figures of the game did not hesitate to praise Julius Uriah.

Not for nothing was he the pitcher with the best ERA in the National League during MLB 2022! Urías was left with the victory after pitching five innings, conceding four hits, three runs, zero walks and six strikeouts. The pitcher born in Mexico He gave his teammates a chance to seal the win, and a Dodgers star recognized him.

Trea Turner He has been in Major League Baseball for eight years and after various injuries that caused him to miss 55 games from 2019 to 2021, the star of Los Angeles Dodgers He acknowledged that he is going through his best moment after being a figure in Game 1 of the Postseason against the San Diego Padres.

That level he showed in 2019 to win the World Series champion with the Washington Nationals was elevated with the Dodgers in 2022. Turner finished the regular season with the most home runs (21) since the 28 homers he hit in 2021. shortstop acknowledged that the work of Julio Urías made it possible for him to hit the Los Angeles team’s first home run in the MLB Playoffs 2022.

Trea Turner wins $21 million in MLB 2022 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will be a free agent for the 2023 season. The two-time Major League All-Star expressed a desire for a new signing with the Californian team, but refused to negotiate during the regular season. The shortstop is focused on the postseason and did not hesitate to praise Julio Urías.