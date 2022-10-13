The US will welcome some Venezuelan migrants; will expel others

The administration of President Joe Biden has agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports, similar to how it has admitted Ukrainians since the war with Russia began, while Mexico has agreed to receive Venezuelans arriving illegally in the United States. United States by land, reported both North American nations on Wednesday.

Effective immediately, Venezuelans who walk or swim across the border will be immediately returned to Mexico under a pandemic-related order known as Title 42, which suspends the right enshrined in U.S. and international law to request asylum, on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Any Venezuelan who enters Mexico or Panama illegally after Wednesday will also be ineligible to enter the United States, according to the plan.

The US offer of humanitarian parole for 24,000 Venezuelans builds on a similar program established for Ukrainians who fled the Russian invasion and will depend on Mexico “maintaining its independent, albeit parallel effort” to accept Venezuelans arriving from abroad. illegally, the Department of Homeland Security said.

The measures are in response to the drastic increase in migrants from Venezuela, who in August surpassed those from Guatemala and Honduras to represent the second largest nationality to arrive at the US border, behind only Mexico.

“These actions make it clear that there is a legal and orderly way for Venezuelans to enter the United States, and legal entry is the only way,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “Those who attempt to cross the southern border of the United States illegally will be sent back to Mexico and will be ineligible for this process in the future. Those who follow the legal process will have the opportunity to travel safely to the United States and will be eligible to work here.”

In a related announcement, the US Department of Homeland Security said it will offer nearly 65,000 temporary work visas for industries that require less-skilled staff, roughly double the current annual allocation. At least 20,000 of those temporary work visas will be reserved for people from Haiti and the countries of northern Central America.

So far, Mexico has agreed to accept migrants expelled under Title 42 only if they come from Guatemala, Honduras, or El Salvador, in addition to Mexico, resulting in highly disparate enforcement of the rule. The United States has trouble expelling migrants of other nationalities due to costs, deteriorating diplomatic relations and other factors.

Cold relations with the Venezuelan government have made the application of Title 42 to migrants from Venezuela almost impossible. The measure has been used 2.3 million times since March 2020, but only 2,453 times in Venezuelans.

In August, there were 25,349 arrests of Venezuelans, a 43% increase from 17,652 in July and four times the 6,301 in August 2021, indicating a remarkably sudden demographic change.

The announcement signifies a possible major expansion of Title 42 authorities, despite the government’s recent attempt to end the measure. Senior officials told reporters they are bound by a federal judge’s decision to uphold Title 42.

The Venezuelans who are selected would arrive at airports in the United States. Washington has agreed to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war for periods of up to two years, and has admitted tens of thousands so far, including nearly 17,000 in August.

Like the Ukrainians, the Venezuelans must have a financial backer in the United States.

They must also find a way to get to the United States. Flights from Venezuela are not currently allowed due to Washington’s concerns about the security of the Venezuelan aviation industry. The restriction applies to charter and commercial flights.

Venezuelans do not have to be in Venezuela to be eligible and can come from other countries, government officials said.

Around 6.8 million Venezuelans have fled their country since the economy collapsed in 2014, migrating mainly to other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. But the relative strength of the US economy since the COVID-19 pandemic has caused some Venezuelan migrants to set their sights north. Furthermore, Washington’s inability to enforce Title 42 has been another incentive for Venezuelans.

Mexico, under pressure from the Biden government, announced restrictions on air travel in January to limit the migration of Venezuelans to the United States, but many of them chose to make the journey by land through the dangerous Darién jungle in Panama.

The increase in the migration of Venezuelans has become a huge challenge for the authorities of the United States, Mexico and Central America, and a test for a continental agreement finalized in June so that the countries that receive migrants address the issue jointly.

Associated Press writers Joshua Goodman in Miami and María Verza in Mexico City contributed to this report.