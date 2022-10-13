News

The US will return to Mexico Venezuelans who cross the border illegally

Photo of CodeList CodeList16 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security.

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

The announcement about the new disposition towards Venezuelans who enter the US without authorization was made this Wednesday by the Department of National Security led by Alejandro Mayorkas.

The United States will expel from this Wednesday Venezuelan migrants who illegally cross the country through the border with Mexico.

It was announced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as part of a series of measures to control migration from Venezuela.

Returned to Mexico

“Effective immediately, Venezuelans who enter the United States between ports of entry, without authorization, will be returned to Mexico“, the DHS announced in a statement.

The expulsions will be carried out under Title 42, a public health decree created at the beginning of the pandemic during the Donald Trump administration (2017-2021).

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList16 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Police seize kititipo in New York due to multiple complaints

2 weeks ago

A massive blackout leaves all of Cuba without electricity after the passage of Hurricane Ian, which caused serious damage and flooding on the island

2 weeks ago

North Korea breaks silence on its missile tests

2 days ago

Technology war: Washington imposes restrictions on China’s purchase of US semiconductors

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button