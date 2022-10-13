World

The UN rejects Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territories

Photo of CodeList CodeList9 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Posted at 18:55 ET (22:55 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

The UN rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories playing



2:56

Posted at 21:12 ET (01:12 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Watch a Ukrainian Soldier Shoot Down a Russian Cruise Missile


0:52

Posted at 19:59 ET (23:59 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Ukrainian family is rescued from rubble after Russian bombardment


1:08

Posted at 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

IAEA warns of possibility of nuclear disaster in Zaporizhia


1:45

Posted at 15:57 ET (19:57 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Citizens of Kyiv hide from the threat of new Russian attacks


0:52

Posted at 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

The grim prediction for Putin from a retired general


1:09

Posted at 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Gas prices affect the Miskolc Tapolca Spa in Hungary


0:39

Posted at 09:54 ET (13:54 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine


5:28

Posted at 09:12 ET (13:12 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Russia withdraws its troops and launches attacks on Ukrainian cities


1:43

Posted at 23:12 ET (03:12 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

Ukrainian parliamentarian calls for Russia to be recognized as a terrorist state


1:28

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList9 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Price of the dollar today, September 30: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

2 weeks ago

An American tourist destroys two sculptures in the Vatican

6 days ago

The National Hurricane Center initiates bulletins for the potential tropical cyclone 13

6 days ago

Pacific Strategy: The United States Makes Its Way into the Pacific Islands | International

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button