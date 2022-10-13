World
The UN rejects Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territories
Posted at 18:55 ET (22:55 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Posted at 21:12 ET (01:12 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Posted at 19:59 ET (23:59 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Posted at 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Posted at 15:57 ET (19:57 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Posted at 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Posted at 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Posted at 09:54 ET (13:54 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Posted at 09:12 ET (13:12 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Posted at 23:12 ET (03:12 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022