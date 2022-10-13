the testimonies of migrants who were stranded in the Cenma and without resources to mobilize

Some of the migrants told La Red about the difficult situation they have gone through on their journey to reach the United States and several are traveling with their families.

A group of migrants of different nationalities was this Wednesday, October 12, at the Central de Mayoreo (Cenma) in Villa Nueva, where they reported that bus carriers ask them between Q250 and Q400 to take them to the border with Mexico, this on their way to the United States.

In the group, which was three days in the place, Women and children also travel, whose faces reflect uncertainty due to the situation they are experiencing.

Henry Solarte, of Venezuelan origin, indicated that he and his family spent three days in the Cenma and indicated that the price of the ticket varies according to the time.

In the afternoon they were told that if they wanted to travel the cost of the ticket was Q300, at noon Q200 and in the morning Q180.

He travels with his family and highlighted that some people have given them support.

“Many parents do not have anything to move with, with what to get out of here -Cenma-. As parents, they start begging before doing other things like stealing,” Solarte said.

He is Venezuelan and left from Ecuador, and on Monday, October 10 they fulfilled a month and three days of journey.

“We have to sleep in the street with the cold, there are people who help us with food because we don’t have enough for food,” said another migrant interviewed.

According to him, some police officers took money from them and tried not to be seen by other people.

“We are left without a ticket here and we have been cold”, said a Colombian migrant, who for seven days has been trying to reach the border with Mexico.

He affirmed that at night they ask for Q400 for the ticket and during the day from Q250 to Q150.

Luis Arce Tovar, another Venezuelan migrant, also stated that the police have taken money from them and that has misaligned their resources to pay for their tickets.

26 days ago he began his journey and according to him, in Guatemala is where they have had difficulty continuing, because in other countries they have been granted a safe conduct.

Arce has three children and was forced to leave them in Panama to continue his journey to the United States in order to improve his economic condition.

While a small group of Venezuelan migrants and two Salvadorans arrived at the migrant’s house with the intention of resting on the night of this Wednesday, October 12, and then continuing on their way to the United States. They indicated that iThey were part of the group that was in the Cenma.

Alfredo Miota, 26 years old and of Venezuelan origin, reported that during the journey they have slept on the street; he has also asked motorists for money at traffic lights.

During his tour he mentioned that he has found people who have helped them and others who have treated them badly, because they see them as homeless.

He added that his dream is to come to the United States to work and then buy a house for his children.

Another story is that of Daniel Monroy, a 20-year-old Venezuelan who narrated how his journey has been to get here to Guatemala and then continue to Tapachula, Mexico, to later reach the United States.

Daniel remembered leaving home with a bag of sweets to sell on the way and raise some money.

He stated that his mother’s last words were that he is a good boy and that he was going to achieve it.

Monroy also indicated that some policemen took the money from them. Both migrants expressed that they miss their families.

While Migration reported that in the early hours of this Wednesday the Guatemalan Institute of Migration was informed about a group of 400 people of different nationalities who would have spent the night in the Cenma.

He stated that “teams were immediately deployed to the scene, in order to provide care and protection, prioritizing vulnerable groups.”

They also carried out coordination with different institutions, organizations and international bodies, to provide timely assistance to the group.

He stressed that some continued the migratory route, for which support was requested from the National Civil Police for the corresponding verifications during the journey, because they indicated that They are heading towards Mazatenango, Suchitepéquez.