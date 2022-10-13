The semifinals at the time of Apertura 2022

We present you the panorama towards the semifinals of the Apertura 2022 of Liga MX

America, Puebla, Monterey Y Blue Cross kicked off the quarter-final stage of the Opening 2022 with the first leg commitments that were held at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium and at the Azteca Stadium, leaving pending the clashes to be held in Toluca and San Nicolás de los Garza —Toluca vs. Saints Y Tigers vs. Pachuca–, which will take place this Thursday and the second leg games scheduled for the weekend.

Americawho was celebrating their anniversary and ranking first in the general table, began by losing the commitment on their visit to La Franja, but they were able to turn the score around with goals from Diego Valdés and Henry Martín in the same first half. .

It should be remembered that, in the event of a tie on the global scoreboard, regardless of the away goal, they will qualify for the next instance America, Monterey, Saints Y Pachuca for its best position in the table.

Below we present the panorama towards the semifinals of the Opening 2022 and the combinations that are needed in each of the commitments.

With the results of the first leg, América and Rayados are fulfilling the forecasts ESPN

Second leg: Saturday, October 15, 8:06 p.m., Azteca Stadium

With the partial victory by 6-1, any tie, victory or even a defeat by up to five goals in the second leg gives the ticket to the semifinals to the America. Pueblaat the moment, must score six goals to turn the overall score and thus aspire to the ticket to the prelude to the final.

It should be remembered that La Franja qualified in eighth place and will always play the second leg as a visitor, regardless of who their rival is in the next instance if they qualify, contrary to what the Eagles experience when they finish at the top from the overall table.

With the result in the first leg, Fernando Ortiz’s squad has practically assured their presence in the next stage, the same one in which they would receive the lowest ranked team among those who advance.

Second leg: Saturday, October 15, 6:06 p.m., BBVA Stadium

Any win or tie on the aggregate score gives the ticket to scratched for their best position in the general table since they qualified in second place and La Maquina advanced in seventh position, which required them to beat León in the playoffs to access this instance.

After the goalless draw in the first leg at the Azteca Stadium, the outlook does not look so complicated for La Noria’s team since any victory would give them the ticket to the semifinals, where they would most likely face America, although two of three possible results give La Pandilla the passport to the prelude to the final.

In the event that the Rayados are the ones who advance, then they would be avoiding the Águilas since they are No. 1 and No. 2 in the general table, so they can only be found in the dispute for the title.

First leg: Thursday, October 13, 7:06 p.m., Nemesio Díez Stadium

Return: Sunday, October 16, 7:06 p.m., Santos Model Corona Territory

Of the 2022 Apertura quarterfinal series, Santos vs. Toluca is the one with the longest history, with seven matches with a favorable balance for the team from the States of Mexico, who have eliminated the Guerreros six times, once in the quarterfinals. final, three semifinals and two finals; while those from Torreón only added one victory against those from the State of Mexico, the same that occurred in the final of the Clausura 2018.

The predictions of the Soccer Power Index go against the favorable record that Toluca has against Santos in the playoffs, as the Guerreros have a 70 percent chance of advancing to the semifinals, while the Devils have a 30 percent chance.

First leg: Thursday, October 13, 9:06 p.m., University Stadium

Second leg: Sunday, October 16, 9:06 p.m., Hidalgo Stadium

The Nuevo León team has dominated the Tuzos in the final phase of Mexican soccer, where they have met five times, with three wins for Tigres, all of them in the quarterfinals, in the Apertura 2011, Apertura 2014 and Clausura 2019, while Pachuca has won twice, in the Winter 2001 and Apertura 2003 finals.

In addition to the general table, this is the most even key in the predictions of the Soccer Power Index, with a 57 percent probability that Pachuca will advance, for the remaining 43 percent that Tigres win the tie.