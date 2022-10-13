The secret of Maite Perroni with which she wanted to fool everyone at her wedding

Maite Perroni

October 11, 2022 1:38 p.m.

Maite Perroni is one of the most popular actresses and singers in recent years in the world of entertainment in Mexico and even those who have not seen her series ‘RBD’, surely know her from one of her other projects. She has been noted for finding love more than once in the novels and now she has finally found it in real life.

This is because her wedding with her love Andrés Tovar, producer of TV Azteca, has taken place, and the photos and videos of that special day have not stopped coming out. Especially for all the stars and celebrities who were present at the event. From his ex-partners from ‘Rebelde’ like Anahí, Christopher Uckerman or Christian Chávez to actresses of the stature of Angelique Boyer.

However, Perroni would have tried to hide a secret but several realized it with the naked eye.

Are you pregnant?

Journalists insinuate that Perroni is pregnant

“Wedding controversy #MaitePerroni I keep seeing a suspicious belly, what do you think?” journalist Inés Moreno commented on Twitter, after another realized that perhaps Maite would bring cake under her arm. However, the actress replied:

“I want it to become a reality, that they continue to decree it and hopefully soon it will be so.”