The reason behind Francisca’s “a little crooked mouth”

The detractors of the talented Dominican television presenter and actress Francisca they constantly point to one aspect of her physique to attack her, the shape of her mouth.

“Can’t you do anything to your mouth that doesn’t make it look crooked?” someone wrote. A comment to which the charismatic Dominican driver did not hesitate to answer. “Well, the truth is that no, I’m not interested, it’s more or less like my brand. I love having my crooked mouth, it fascinates me, it makes me different,” she released.

as review People in Spanish what the driver, who already exceeds 4 million followers on the social network Instagram, did not tell at that time is the painful reason that would be behind the origin of her “crooked mouth”.

The one who was the winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015 opened her heart this Monday in her program Wake up America (Univision), where he spoke for the first time on this matter.

“I’ve had like two chapters [de ansiedad] that have marked me […]”, revealed Francisca.

One experienced it in its beginnings in New York while trying to make its way in the country.

“Most of you know that I spent a lot of work there selling pots on the streets, being a waitress, not knowing what will happen to me in the future… There came a time when I was going crazy, I couldn’t sleep, I didn’t want to eat, I used to wake up very, very stressed and one day in particular I woke up with my heart racing and suddenly I felt like one side of my face fell asleep and I remember that I started to do that [golpecitos en la cara]to look at myself in the mirror and the heart could not stop it […]I felt like I was going to have a heart attack, like I was going to die,” said the 33-year-old presenter.

He added: “The next day my mouth was a little crooked and then I started to feel good and I didn’t think about it anymore, I forgot until now that I’m talking about it with you.”

Francisca had not realized until now the connection that would exist between this bitter episode of anxiety suffered and the fact that his mouth is “a little crooked”.

“Many people began to criticize me, to say that I had a crooked mouth, so I said ‘what a crooked mouth if I don’t remember when I was a teenager or before anyone told me that’. And I remembered that moment where, due to uncertainty, I That happened,” said the presenter.