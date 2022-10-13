The news of Jean-Claude Van Damme that surprises the world

Jean-Claude Van Damme is one of the most prominent action figures in Hollywood, but a fact in his career remains the most impressive news of all time in the open air. We show it to you…

Jean Claude Van Damme As the years go by, he continues to attract attention on the big screen, demonstrating that his talent is still valid with each film premiere, plus the wide repertoire of films that accompany him in his career, making a small mention of the many that he successfully accumulates, such as: “Double Impact”, “Universal Soldier”, “Assassin’s Game”, “Dangerous Operation” and many more.

From Hollywood, on several occasions his name appeared on the list of the highest paid actors in the industry. accumulating a fortune that exceeds 250 million dollars, managing to add models to his extraordinary collection of cars that includes Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes Benz among other acquisitions.

However, there is an automotive anecdote that causes astonishment to date, where the actor became the center of attention after starring in a commercial from two Volvo FMs in full swing, cargo trucks that have powers of 330, 370 and 410 CV, 11-liter engines, 4×2 and 6×2 traction plus a complete level of equipment.

this transportation, adds a maximum speed of 300km/h, being practically the mobile office with the ideal visibility for long trips, providing a driver assistance system, in addition to reducing fuel consumption and integrating dynamic steering for effort maneuvers on difficult routes.

In the video, The martial arts star can be seen making a perfect Split between the two vehicles in motion, forced to continue their course at a speed of 25km/h to avoid any accident or danger, a maneuver that became a trend due to the value and the news more brave, original and incomparable that shows the great skill of the actor. Look the following video…

Jean-Claude Van Damme between the two trucks

+ Video of Jean-Claude Van Damme: