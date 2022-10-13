the luxurious mansion of the singer where Piqué is on vacation with Clara Chía Martí

One of the issues that has caused the most controversy around his love breakup is the alleged infidelity of Piqué to Shakira, who would have cheated on the Colombian singer with Clara Chía Martí.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué, as a result of their mediatic separation, They continue to give what to talk about on social networks and being a worldwide trend.

Several weeks after that scandal, the courtship between the Spanish soccer player and Clara Chía Martí was once again a controversial issue due to the recent photographs in which Milan and Sasha, children of Piqué and Shakira, are seen sharing with the 23-year-old girl on a trip.

The unpublished images of Piqué’s children with his new girlfriend would have been taken in a luxurious property in the Catalan Pyrenees, which he bought with Shakira when they still had a romantic relationship.

In 2016, six years after starting their romance, Shakira and Gerard Piqué decided to build this luxurious property in the Bolvir community of Gironanear the border with France.

According to the Spanish press, the then couple made this decision in order to use this house on their family vacations with their two children and Both would have divided the costs of its construction, which amounted to more than US$3 million.

The luxurious house of Shakira and Piqué, which is presumed to be in the name of the Colombian singer, It is built on a plot of almost 2,000 square meters and has three floors.

Also, it has a huge garage on the ground floor, a kitchen, a dining room, a master bedroom with a view of the mountains, and a huge room dedicated to her two children.

In order to receive guests, this expensive property also has a guest house which includes three suites with full bathrooms and views of the mountains.