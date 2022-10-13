the live that everyone expected

Mauro Icardi decided to put an end to the mystery about her relationship with Wanda Nara and through a live broadcast on her Instagram account in front of more than 90,000 people, she threw darts at her and the third party, L-Ghentan Argentine cumbia singer with whom she has been linked in recent weeks.

“To tell everyone that we are here in istanbul with the kids Let’s hope that the mother deigns to come, she already finished the recording of the program that she was doing. I am also going to tell you that she is making a video in Santa Barbara. We are not going to comment on any of that because it is not our way of life and our way of seeing things. It is not what I want for my sons and daughters, ”she pointed out in one of the passages.

Icardi felt he needed to clarify

The Argentine could not stand the comments that were circulating.

The conflict does not end

It is not the first time that they go through a moment like this, although it never reached such a scandal. They seem to be decisive hours.

Icardi spoke for the first time of L-Ghent

“The singer said that they were somewhere else and the truth is that they are in Santa Bárbara. The video is a bit ridiculous. I never wanted to talk about it, but the truth is that it’s time, “he said.

Mauro Icardi’s live on Instagram

As soon as the recording began, the ex-striker of the PSGtoday in Galatasaray from Turkey, did not stop receiving questions of all kinds. There were so many and at the same time that they almost couldn’t be read, in fact there were lapses of several seconds in which he looked puzzled and didn’t know where to start.

Logically, one of the most frequent queries was whether he is still in a relationship or not, to which he replied without hesitation: “Wanda made a clarification that we are separated. Last weekend I was with her in Argentina and we had a good time, We were together. Until the next day when I came back and it started with the same speech that we parted ways, everything was more than fine.”

The scandal between the couple began a few months ago, although during September everything worsened. Since the businesswoman decided to leave for Argentina and they distanced themselves, everything was further enhanced. “From one day to the next, he came out to put a statement on Instagram (about the separation). There is press involved, obviously. I never said it’s all lies or all true. We laugh at inventions. We were seeing with my family that they say that my mother-in-law is with my dad, it’s a ridiculous thing. We cannot go out and clarify everything”he added.

For those who love suspense, they will have to wait until next week to find out how everything turns out, since Wanda will travel to Turkey.

The story of Maxi López’s son who targeted the third party

He also referred to the post he made valentino lopez, the son that Wanda has with Maxi, but who is living with Mauro in Istanbul. In the story, she tagged the singer L-Gante and put some clown emojis, so many believed that Icardi was behind that maneuver.

The story of Maxi López’s son. IG Valentino Lopez

“Valu made a post. Many said it was me, I was cutting my hair, ”she began explaining. And he added: “There, in the post that Valentino made, everything is clarified not only for that person who does not agree with our way of life.”





