The industrial production of Hollywood in the Trump era, a symptom of a social drift

“Cinema is one of the three universal languages, the other two: poetry and music.”

Frank Capra.

It is fascinating to observe the enormous potential of cinematographic language to communicate ideas and address a reality that contributes to transforming its own impact on the collective imagination. Cinema is a universal language based on dynamic images. That’s why almost a century ago Fritz Lang he compared it to Esperanto.

However, currently it is only one of the many iconic languages ​​that anyone handles with some ease. It is also the main form of communication in social networks. But even having become a kind of audiovisual Indo-European, cinema continues to transmit ideas and modify the reality that it simultaneously represents. This issue raises dilemmas that should not go unnoticed.

The Hollywood Paradigms

In recent years, the paradigm shifts experienced by Hollywood, one of the world’s most important industries and perhaps the most influential in both the United States and Europe, have been striking.

At the dawn of cinema, it rivaled European industries, such as the German one, which during the first half of the 20th century was very powerful, with the UFA captaining a ship that sank after Nazism.

A man in uniform with the colors of the American flag, shield and weapons, Captain America

A remarkable feature of American commercial cinema is the expansion of its values ​​and ideologyconfronting its protagonists (yesterday charlton hestontoday the Captain America) to external enemies, be they aliens, Russians, Vietnamese or Arabs.

The dynamics of the industry is much more binary than the European one. This can be seen in the explicit division between the protagonists and their perfect antagonists, between “good guys and bad guys”, where the former are associated with the American flag and symbols, while the latter deny such symbols. Even films that aim to blur racial dichotomies, such as Great Turin for example, they are based on difference and are made from roots in American culture.

The radical polarization of Trumpism

On January 6, 2021, far-right groups attacked the Capitol, seat of the United States Parliament.

The government of donald trump has emphasized this aspect, given that American society is more divided and fragmented than ever. The assault on the Capitol was the culmination of four years of continuous erosion of a politically divided population, and that is seen in the cinema.

Under Obama’s mandate, a certain turn towards the racial question was observed, with cinema reflecting a social phenomenon that was fundamental as of 2008. This is demonstrated by films like Lincoln (2012), The Butler (2013) or the hero of berlin (2016), in addition to 12 years a slave (2013).

Scene from “12 Years a Slave” (2014), directed by African-American filmmaker Steve McQueen

If the Obama era promoted the issue of race, the Trump era shows the severe conflict of social division. During the years 2020 and 2021, some films were released in which the enemy was no longer outside, but inside American society, an unequivocal sign that something worrying was happening. Antebellum (2020) is a recent example that serves as a link between the two political stages, by dealing with the issue of racism and showing a society that does not idealize either party.

However, the true hallmark of the films of the Trump period is the identity chaos, uncommon in the United States, passed through the filter of the fake news and post-truth. There are several movies that deal with it.

Scene from “The Hunt”, a film that recounts how a group of “liberal” businessmen and millionaires hunt conservatives for sport

One of them is The hunting (2020), which shows the radical division between Democrats and Republicans, translating it into a context in which sophisticated liberals kidnap right-wing deniers, to brutalize them to death. Here there will be no defined positive and negative characters, since the evil of some seems to be justified by the reprehensible acts of the others. The United States appears immersed in a kind of civil war, in which all sectors and social classes face each other, this being something unthinkable in the productions of a few years ago.

Another example would be don’t look up (2021). The plot is about a couple of scientists who unsuccessfully try to convince the population that a comet is going to hit the earth. The news sows chaos and all social sectors act accordingly. The unbelieving middle and lower classes promote hoaxes on the networks to deny this information. The political class, even being aware of the danger, tries to hide it. Journalists put the show before the facts. The great entrepreneurs, recreations of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos either mark zuckerbergintend to profit economically from the event, putting the entire planet in check.

A scene from “Don’t look up”: two scientists appear on television to explain their threatening findings for planet Earth

But the reason this film stands out here is because the enemy, the root of all problems, is again the very decline of American society. This is underlined by a scene in which the protagonist of it affirms that the government of the United States of America is lying and that both the president and her administration “have lost their minds.”

The cinema as a symptom

Calling the government into question is rare in the Hollywood industry, since it normally tends to idealize the American identity, often through films that elevate the different presidents of its history. Therefore, these types of statements reflect a deep social and political crisis, a wound that the Trump administration has left in society and that seems difficult to heal.

Metropolis (1927), German science fiction silent film directed by Fritz Lang

Vicente Sanchez-Bioscain a study of German avant-garde cinema, maintains that the film metropolis it was a symptom of the Germany of the Weimar Republic, reflecting in it the present and future thoughts of the European years between the wars.

The films cited here are also filmic manifestations of serious social problems. These conflicts appear as symptoms, showing the dangerous drift of radical polarization that American society has taken since Donald Trump came to power.

Originally Posted on The Conversation