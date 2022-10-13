The improvement of the Brazilian economy gives Bolsonaro a break in the final stretch of the elections | International

An open-air market in the Tijuca neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro in April. Maria Magdalena ArrellagaBloomberg

The economy brings good news for the re-election campaign of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. After a few complicated years of the pandemic and aggravated by the war in Ukraine, Brazil has registered falls in unemployment and inflation in recent months. The current president has used this data as electoral ammunition to try to recover ground against the leader in the polls, his rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. With less than three weeks to go before the second round, Bolsonaro remains behind even with the economic improvement, and the support gap among the poorest seems difficult to close in such a short time.

Brazil’s economic outlook looks cloudy, at least in the short term. The IMF has just improved the growth forecast for this year, from 1.7% to 2.8%; unemployment stands at 8.9%, the lowest level since 2015; and inflation fell in September for the third consecutive month to 7.1% annually, according to data published on Tuesday. In addition, for the first time in a year, food prices have fallen, a relief for people with fewer resources.

In São Paulo’s municipal market, a solid brown building from the 1930s, merchant Roberto Bispo has begun to notice the reductions. The pork loin is at 29 reais per kilo —about five dollars—, one real less than a month ago; and the tail, at 26 reais, three less. Bispo, in a white coat, is optimistic that prices will continue to fall. For this reason, he assures that he will vote for Bolsonaro. “Brazil was growing like never before until the pandemic hit, and the president deserves another chance,” he says good-naturedly.

Behind the improvement is a combination of politics and circumstance. The economic opening after the pandemic has translated into a recovery in employment, while the decrease in the world price of oil has helped to contain inflation. On the public policy side, the Central Bank has kept the interest rate at 13.7%, one of the highest among the world’s major economies. To this we must add a series of measures announced by the Government a few months before the elections, such as the imposition of limits on the tax on gasoline, and a millionaire increase in aid to the poorest, the program known as Aid Brazil.

The bonanza does not look like it will last long. The IMF predicts a slowdown next year – a growth of 1%, the second lowest among South American countries and far from the world 2.7%. Economists, on the other hand, doubt the financial sustainability of the large fiscal incentives and social support, approved with an evident electoral intention. “Taxes are going to return in January and inflation too. The fall is artificial”, warns Paulo Feldmann, professor at the Faculty of Economics of the University of São Paulo.

Despite the warnings, what counts for Bolsonaro is now. Economic recovery, however uncertain it may be, is the most powerful message that his campaign has, which proposes continuing with privatizations and lowering taxes in a hypothetical second term. “When it seemed that everything was lost for the world, Brazil comes and re-emerges as a thriving economy,” he declared triumphantly a month ago.

Faced with this discourse, the campaign of the Workers’ Party (PT) rewinds to the period between 2003 and 2010 in which Lula was president: an average annual growth of 4%, and millions of people lifted out of poverty thanks to social programs . In contrast, the candidate says that he has never seen “so many people going hungry” as he does now. There is some truth in that. 59% of Brazilians live in a situation of food insecurity, a level similar to that of the 1990s, according to a report by a network of NGOs led by Oxfam. If he wins, Lula plans to increase the minimum wage in line with inflation, something that has not been done in four years.

The economic improvement and the increase in support have not had, so far, the effect expected by Bolsonaro. Among those who receive social assistance from Auxilio Brasil, support for the president remains low. According to a recent survey of Datafolha, there has been a small increase in approval, from 27% two weeks ago to 31% last week. However, an overwhelming majority of the 20 million families who receive the subsidies still prefer Lula.

Nostalgia for the good old days of a decade ago often outweighs modest recent gains. Natalia Mamede, 27, leaves the market with a bag full of fruit. She only buys beef once a week, instead of the three or four she used to. She says that she is going to vote for the PT: “Everything was cheaper and you could even travel by plane.” A round trip flight to the beaches of Fortaleza, in the north, this week is around 1,400 reais, about 260 dollars. It is more than what 38% of the population earns in a month.

