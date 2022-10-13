The finances of the PPD evaporate: reports reflect the lower balance among the five registered political parties

The $733.84 that the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) had in its coffers, between January and March, was reduced to $244.76 for the quarter from April to June, according to data most recent available in the Office of the Electoral Comptroller (OCE).

La Pava has the lowest balance among the five political parties registered on the island, reveals the information provided by the OCE.

On the other hand, the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) has the most robust finances with a balance of $214,128.04, followed by the New Progressive Party (PNP) with $26,598.76 and the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC) with $24,309.89. Meanwhile, Proyecto Dignidad has $9,977.03.

Despite the fact that the least amount of money rests in the PPD account, the president of that group, José Luis Dalmau, rejected that his party’s finances are broken.

“I am going to reject the cracked one. He has enough to keep the game going. In an election year, there is always abundance. In non-electoral year, depending. We had a non-election year full of a pandemic, where I decided not to do activities so as not to have to ask people for money in the midst of a need. If others did, well, great. The institution -and I as president- decided not to do fundraising activities. We did manage to get some people to make donations to maintain finances and the operation of water and electricity and utilities”Dalmau said.

The reports of income and expenses of the PPD before the OCE this year -January to March and April to June- show that they pay electricity, water, a maintenance employee and reimbursement for expenses associated with recent elections to choose municipal presidents.

The community receives donations from individual contributions and, more recently, between April and June, it carried out two activities that produced collections. In that quarter, they carried out the activity called “Popular Bohemia for mothers” and the “Fraternization of Public Servants”, with which they managed to raise $3,115.20. In that period, the PPD raised $15,502.60, but spent $15,991.68.

In the income, there are donations from some popular leaders, such as the representatives Jesús Manuel Ortiz and Jesús Santa, and from the Dalmau campaign committee.

The president of the PPD explained that, a few years ago, a fee of $250 per year was set for mayors, legislators and municipal legislators. He admitted that some leaders have delivered, others have not.

“It is an assignment that I have given to the secretary (Luis Vega Ramos) to collect the fees of the party’s elected officials, which have not all been paid,” he said.

“We had scheduled an activity, a radio marathon, for the month of October, and the Luis Muñoz Marín medal for November or December. With this Hurricane Fiona thing, we’ve postponed the date. It will happen at some point, but we are waiting for the country to recover. I know that when these funds arrive, the party is going to have an amount that it does not need at the moment because, with what there is, it can operate,” added Dalmau.

Instead, the PNP has remained active. From January to June, they held events that raised funds. They did it, according to the income and expense reports, with donations through recurring electronic transfers -what they have called “Blue Wave”-, the convention of La Palma and a “progressive sharing”, whose place is not specified in the report. From January to March, they raised $73,844.83 and from April to June, $66,738.85.

The PIP also uses donations by electronic transfers for its collections, raffles and political events, such as a picnic in Cidra. The MVC, in addition to receiving money through electronic transfers, has carried out political acts, such as a family day.

For its part, from January to March, Project Dignity raised money – also through donations by electronic transfers – and obtained $276.30. From April to June, it did not generate any income or expenses, the reports reveal.

“They (Dignity Project) do not expect to win elections, but they do expect to be powerful enough to create a political environment and promote measures with representatives and senators. That is legitimate and also sensible.”said the professor of Political Science at the University of Puerto Rico Raúl Cotto.

An “internally demoralized” party

In Cotto’s opinion, the low finances of the PPD show that “it is internally demoralized, which translates into poor organization.” “Every six months they say they are going to organize,” he said.

On Tuesday, the president of the PPD presented the new general secretary and sub-secretary of the community, Luis Vega Ramos and Nina Valedón, respectively. Both announced new projects for the community, anchored in unity, control and organization.

But Cotto understands that, within the PPD, “there is a process of non-linkage, they do not coagulate.”

He stressed, on the other hand, that the discipline and perseverance that the PIP shows regarding its finances, by maintaining recurring donations, “is not the result of collections”, but of people who contribute small amounts each month, and after a year, turn into thousands of dollars. He recalled that it is a practice that the PPD started many years ago, not with electronic transfers, but with donations by mail, but that it abandoned over time.

“If the PPD does not win these elections, it is like a patient in a coma. He is in a real political crisis, it shows that any of his candidates are not collecting ”pointed out the political analyst and former campaign director of the PNP Ángel Cintrón.

Pierluisi in front

A look at the collections of politicians who are emerging as possible candidates for the governorship shows that, a year and a half before the general elections, Governor Pedro Pierluisi remains in the lead with $1,469,450.30 in collections, an amount that is not only very superior to that of his possible political opponents, but also gives him a wide margin of advantage in a race for which there is still time.

“Pierluisi is a money collecting machine. That’s the truth”said the analyst and political strategist Armando Valdés.

Like Cintrón, he stressed that, being Pierluisi the governor, this position gives him “power” so that there are “people who want to approach him and say ‘I’m here’ and let him know that they support him.”

“It is still a substantial amount and, without a doubt, despite the fact that there are people who believe that Jenniffer González would win any primary campaign, I do not think that we can rule out Pierluisi because he has money, he knows how to raise money, and money counts a lot in the modern politics,” Valdés pointed out.

He stressed that the more money a candidate has, the more access he has to media that allow him to spread his message. “It means that anyone who seriously wants to compete against Pierluisi starts the race very far back. If this is a marathon, then Pierluisi is halfway through the marathon, and you still have people coming out and they’re at mile eight.”said.

When asked on Wednesday, at an event in Guayama, if he had a fundraising goal, Pierluisi replied in the negative. He stated that he put the fundraising activities on “pause” due to the passage of Hurricane Fiona, but assured that he would resume them. “You always have to raise some funds to have the necessary resources to carry out an effective campaign,” he said.

He rejected, however, that the position of governor helps him, and rather indicated that he has “an organized team.”

From January to March, Pierluisi carried out four fundraising activities, one of them in Washington DC, and from April to June he had three, one of them, his birthday celebration, which left him $615,600.

For Cotto, despite the large amounts of money, the candidate’s message can be neutralized. “These amounts are not invulnerable, social networks. Pierluisi’s message is going to get through. If they believe it, it’s something else. Every time he launches that message (in the media), which cost him $5,000, for example, without spending anything, a lot of people (on social networks) are going to send me other messages contradicting that one,” said the professor.

Valdés, for his part, said that a possible primarista campaign also reduces collections. But Cintrón recalled that the Law for the Control of the Financing of Political Campaigns allows that, after a primary, any donor can contribute ignoring previous donations in the same calendar year. In other words, if the donor contributed the limit allowed by law -$2,800 per year per applicant-, it starts at zero once the applicant becomes a candidate.

Commissioner González has had income of $465,181.83 from January to June of this year. In that same period, her expenses were $350,969.96, according to income and expense reports filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Among the popular ones, the chamber president, Rafael “Tatito” Hernández, stands with the highest amount of collections $109,476.28. His counterpart in the Senate and president of Pava, Dalmau, has a balance of $55,363.38.

A look at Dalmau’s income and expense reports reveals that, from January to March of this year, he received three donations of $2,800 each from the businessmen and developers associated with the PNP Jaime Morgan Stubbe, Federico Stubbe González and Federico Stubbe Arsuaga. In that quarter, he received income of $35,000.

When asked about donations from members of the PNP and if this would not raise hives in the PPD, Dalmau said: “What happens is that, in order not to have to carry out large fundraising activities, what has been done are meeting activities. And, in these meeting activities, from different sectors, from the economic, health, commercial, industrial area, the people who want to contribute, well, contribute”.

“And these people who work in large commercial areas always seek to meet with the leadership of the two parties because, obviously, they want to have that access and that communication about how they see the future of the country, to make recommendations for improvement. They are successful people and we sometimes meet informally and sometimes we meet formally, and they make their contribution,” added Dalmau.

The Stubbes, according to the OCE, have also donated to leaders of the PNP and others from the PPD, such as Hernández, Representative Ángel Matos and the mayor of Dorado, Carlos López.

On the other hand, the representative Jesus Manuel Ortiz has $8,321.54, and the mayor of Morovis and vice president of the PPD, Carmen Maldonado, has $80.79. Both popular leaders have expressed their intention to lead the PPD and are mentioned, within the party, as possible candidates for the governorship.

Senator Juan Zaragoza has made himself available for the vice presidency of the PPD and has $977.88 on his balance sheet.

Journalist Manuel Guillama Capella collaborated on this story.