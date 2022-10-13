The explanation why CR7 changed his goal celebrations

Midtime Editorial

Although he was not the starter, Cristiano Ronaldo entered from minute 29 and collaborated with one of the goals with which the Manchester United defeated Everton 2-1 in the Premier Leaguehowever, one of the things that caught the most attention was his celebration, as it completely changed her.

The Lusitanian forward, every time he scores, he usually does it with the celebration of “yesuuuh”, stretching his arms completely and turning his back to his fans.

At minute 44 after beating Jordan Pickford’s goal, Cristiano approached the corner kick flag and together with his partner Antony they closed their arms, crossed their fingers and pretended to be asleepso a large part of the fans, especially Lusitanian fans, wondered why they had changed their way of celebrating.

Manchester United clarifies change in celebration

It was the Manchester United team itself that came out to comment on the reason for this modification by celebrating a goal by CR7, which they referred to as the way he sleeps on plane rides and what makes his teammates very funny, reflecting the good time in the locker room.

“Ronaldo’s celebration came about as a inside joke between coworkers of team, which reflects the good moment that the campus is going through in the intimacy of the locker room. By closing his eyes and crossing his hands, the attacker imitated the position in which he usually naps when traveling to another city. or country to represent Manchester United”, revealed the club’s press people.

Manchester United have turned the page to focus on their next UEFA Europa League match where they will be hosting Thursday the 13th at Omonia at Old Trafford.

