The ego betrayed him. Jorge Salinas assures that he should no longer be in this “world”

Jorge Salinas
Jorge Salinas and Erika Buenfil began recording their new telenovela, ‘Forgive our sins’, and have made strong statements about their lives, since they assure that they should no longer be in “this world of entertainment”.

Jorge stressed that an artist should be grateful for the job opportunities they get, especially when they are of a certain age or have suffered from an illness: “You have to be grateful, nothing more. I shouldn’t be here anymore, by God, and here I am. I have lived so many things that Diosito already has me here for something, “said the actor.

More celebrity news:

LUCIA MENDEZ TALKS ABOUT VERONICA CASTRO AND THE RUMORS OF THE OLD RIVALRY BETWEEN THEM ARE FURTHER

HE SHINED WITH BIBY GAYTÁN AND HIS END WAS TERRIBLE. NOW TELEVISA CRIES HIS DEPARTURE

Salinas assured that the affection of the fans has allowed him to be called “galán”, but unlike Colunga, who is considered a gallant on and off the screen, Jorge assured that it is only a facade that the characters that have given him has performed throughout his artistic career.

Jorge Salinas does not consider himself a heartthrob

“I appreciate it very much, but the gallantry and the formula of seduction is given by the character, in acting, who knows what would happen if they were with me for a whole day,” said the actor from soap operas such as: Fuego en la sangre, Mi heart is yours, what a beautiful love and passion and power.

