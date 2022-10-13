The Dodgers manager announced the third starter vs. Parents so that Urías does not face elimination

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play Game 3 against the San Diego Padres to prevent Julio Urías and company from facing elimination in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. Dave Roberts announced who will be the starting pitcher.

San Diego Padres beat Los Angeles Dodgers and the next team to win Game 3 in this NL Division Series in the 2022 MLB Playoffs will be one win away from qualifying for the NL Championship Series. Dave Roberts announced who will be the opener for Julius Uriah and company do not face elimination.

Clayton Kershaw he couldn’t get the job done on the mound and after a five-inning outing he left with no decision, as he allowed six hits and three runs to retire from the game with the score tied 3-3. The Padres’ offense hurt again and they finished for winning the match 5-3. The San Diego team left the Division Series tied for the best of five games.

San Diego Padres chose Blake Snell as the starting pitcher for Game 3 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, October 14 at 8:37 p.m. ET at Petco Park. The American League Cy Young Award winner is coming off a no-decision loss to the New York Mets on Oct. 8, 2022, pitching 3 1/3 innings with five hits and 2 runs allowed for a 5:40 era. Who will he face?

What Julius Uriah pitched for the Dodgers in Game 1 against the Padres (October 11) and retired after 79 pitches, the Mexican pitcher could be an option to start Game 4 against San Diego (Saturday 15 at 21:37 ET) after three days off. The left-handed pitcher would face a loss of elimination from the Playoffs or a win of advancing to the National League Championship Series. It all depends, in large part, on the job that the starter you chose does. Dave Roberts for the third duel of the Divisional Series.

Dodgers manager announced third starter against Padres in MLB Playoffs 2022

Dave Roberts announced that Tony Gonsolin will start Game 3 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres of the Postseason Division Series. The right-hander, who posted 16 wins, one loss and a 2.14 ERA in 24 MLB 2022 starts, will be tasked with keeping Julio Urías and company face elimination in Game 4 of this National League Division Series.