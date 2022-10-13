Entertainment

The day Doctor Polo from ‘Case Closed’ met her TWIN at Don Francisco’s show | VIDEO

Television still has the power to create magical and unrepeatable moments on screen, just like that time when the famous Doctor Polo of ‘Case closedshe met to its twin in the Show of Mr. Franciscoone of the longest-running and most important programs of Latin American productions in the United States, and today we remember that funny moment with the video of that occasion.

Being one of the most recognized people on television earned the Doctor Polo so that your twin was present in his life, so he put on a very funny face at the time he she met to this character who, at all times claimed to be the true driver of Case closed as seen in the video of that Show.

