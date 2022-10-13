The day Doctor Polo from ‘Case Closed’ met her TWIN at Don Francisco’s show | VIDEO

Television still has the power to create magical and unrepeatable moments on screen, just like that time when the famous Doctor Polo of ‘Case closed‘ she met to its twin in the Show of Mr. Franciscoone of the longest-running and most important programs of Latin American productions in the United States, and today we remember that funny moment with the video of that occasion.

Being one of the most recognized people on television earned the Doctor Polo so that your twin was present in his life, so he put on a very funny face at the time he she met to this character who, at all times claimed to be the true driver of Case closed as seen in the video of that Show.

It was during the Christmas special of the Show of Mr. Francisco when Dr. Polo met her ‘twin’ but far from being upset by that joke, she showed that she is a woman with a very good sense of humor by laughing out loud after the imitation that a comedian did.

the ‘bold’ Stefan Kramer was the one who was characterized from head to toe by the presenter of Case closed to give a special touch to Show of Mr. Franciscobut despite the good imitation, he was not saved from the verdict of the driver who spoke about the imitation.

I really like the imitation he does of me, I think he is a person with great talent

It is clear that Stefan Kramer did a great job with the imitation of the Doctor Polo, who, true to his style, cast defiant glances at the imitator to show who the original was. The twin He tried at all times to imitate the presenter’s postures, which he achieved after much training and much observation of one of the most important television hosts of the decade.