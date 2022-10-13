The curious facts of the coronation of King Carlos III for 2023 – Metro World News

Buckingham Palace has revealed the details of King Charles’s coronation to take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

They officially unveiled the protocol with more than a century of tradition, although in a statement they emphasize that “it will reflect the role of the monarch today and look to the future.”

The coronation will be in a religious service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, according to the Anglican guideline of the royal family in England.

According to the British portal The Mirror, it is expected that Carlos III will sign a proclamation at the end of this year making the date of his coronation official, which will be attended by authorities from the United Kingdom and the world.

The coronation will be with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

The media reported that the organization will be in charge of the Duke of Norfolk, who organized the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and is part of the so-called Operation Golden Orb.

Fun facts about the coronation

These are some curious facts about the coronation of Carlos III, according to The Mirror and Semana Magazine:

-May 6 is the birthday of one of King Charles III’s grandchildren, Archie, son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

-In Westminster Abbey there have been 38 coronations since the time of William the Conqueror on December 25, 1066.

-Charles III will receive the king’s anointing and will swear “inviolably to maintain and preserve the establishment of the Church of England, and the doctrine, worship, discipline and government thereof, according to the law established in England.”

-The coronation will be on King Edward’s throne, made in 1300. They use it at every coronation since 1626.

-The Imperial State Crown that will be used since the coronation of King George VI in 1937.

-The gold ingot given to Elizabeth II at her coronation in 1953 will not be given to the king due to the economic crisis. For this reason, attendees will not be required to wear the traditional expensive tunics with layers and animal skins.

-They will anoint the king with sacred oil, they will also give him the orb, the coronation ring and the scepter, all with the blessing of the archbishop.

-According to the magazine Semana, the king will receive luxurious jewels such as the Imperial State Crown that weighs more than a kilo. It has 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and 4 rubies. They will also give him the Scepter of the Cross that has the largest hand-cut diamond in the world with 530.2 carats and has been used since Charles II in 1661. In addition, the gold scepter of the dove that is 110 centimeters long and weighs 1,150 grams.

-You will be given the Sovereign’s Orb which has a hollow gold sphere set with emeralds, rubies and sapphires, surrounded by diamonds and framed by two rows of pearls. In its upper part it has a cross set with diamonds with a sapphire in the center on one side and an emerald on the other, published by Semana.

-It is believed that Prince William will not have an investiture ceremony like the one Charles II had during the coronation of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

-It is estimated that the act will last one hour and not three like that of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.