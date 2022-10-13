The creator of Yu-Gi-Oh! He died trying to save three people.

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 12.10.2022 14:22:41





A few days ago it transpired that Kazuki Takahashi, mangaka known for creating “Yu-Gi-Oh!”, He died of unknown causes and his body would have been found near the Nago shores.

The July 7, 2022 shocked the communitysince the man was 60 years old and his creation is an insurmountable part of anime and its development, it is now known that in death he carried all the values ​​and spirit that he always communicated in his work.

The last moments in artist’s life were like a herobecause he did not hesitate to jump into the sea to try to save the life of three people. The Sergeant Robert Borgeauoperations officer yomitan, he was in charge of communicating this truth; According to the testimony shared by the military, Takahashi had intended to help rescue several people who they had been trapped During the current, however, nature prevailed over the heroic act of the mangaka.

“In these circumstances you often find yourself wondering what is the worst that can happen, this man had an impact giant in the world”. Borgeau commented.

He also pointed out that the artist drowned not being able to fight against the force of the water, and he drowned, that is why he was found on the coast days later.

Takahashi is a hero. He died trying to save someone else, ”said the sergeant major.

The anime is not just a cartoonusually cartoons are not just mere entertainment for children, these products are response of the life of its timemirror of the values ​​of a society, although in some cases lThe work must be separated from the artist, There are also times like this when your actions mark an important issue.

No Yu-Gi-Oh! the anime would not be what it is today, Kazuki Takahashi was able to make exciting a card gamealso to teach us how important it is empathy, friendship, and the enormous value that all lives have, three questions that structured his life until his last breath.

“If you cannot understand the darkness in your opponent’s heart, you will never understand the pain and suffering of others.” Yugi Moto

​

​

​