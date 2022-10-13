The cowgirl look with which Michelle Salas impressed on Instagram

The socialite Michelle Salas has worn her most fashionable outfits in New Yorka city to which he traveled to participate in various projects related to fashion.

The Luis Miguel’s daughter dazzled with a look cowgirl a crop top lace white with a high collar, to show off your flat stomachand one mini skirt the same style, to show off their toned legs.

The set that used the influencer It is part of the latest collection of the Camila Coelho brand.

Rooms33, accessorized her outfit with long brown cowboy-style boots, as well as a trench coat beige.

In addition, he complemented his outfit with a hat beige on her blonde hair and highlighted her features with makeup in light tones.

“Pumpkin spice girl,” he wrote. michelle halls by posting the photo of her autumnal outfit on her account Instagramwhere it has more than 1.8 million followers.

The model is currently in the New York City to collaborate on a project for the Stradivarius brand, of which she is an ambassador.

This week, Michelle He went to the wardrobe test with the brand’s equipment and then starred in a photo session at the Summit One Vanderbilt lookout.

Last month, the model also attended the spring-summer parades of various firms in the New York Fashion Weekalways with dazzling outfits.

