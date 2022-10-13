the controversial photograph of Shakira with Piqué’s mother that would have unleashed the fury of the footballer’s new partner

This controversial break has been joined by the new courtship between Piqué and Clara Chía Martí, young man with whom the Spanish footballer would have been unfaithful to Shakira.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué continue to cause controversy after star in one of the most mediatic separations in the history of the world of entertainment.

The new sentimental relationship of the FC Barcelona player has caused controversy and in recent days it has become a trend again due to the alleged anger of Clara Chía Martí related to a peculiar family situation.

According to several Spanish media, The 23-year-old would not agree that Gerard Piqué’s family maintains a relationship with Shakira for the well-being of their two children, Milan and Sasha.

Also read: Piqué: the day the soccer player intentionally hit Shakira with a ball (the video and his mockery after this controversial moment)

This situation worsened in recent days, when it came to light that SHakira visited the parents of the FC Barcelona footballer and would have taken a photo with Piqué’s mother, which unleashed the fury of Clara Chía Martí.

It may interest you: Piqué: the alleged crisis that the footballer would have caused in the restaurant where he was secretly seen with Clara Chía Martí

Shakira’s photo with Montserrat Bernabéu, mother of Gerard Piqué, shows both smiling in front of the camera and it went viral on social networks, so the new girlfriend of the Spanish central defender managed to see her.

Shakira and her former mother-in-law pic.twitter.com/ZTkpvF89ve — WorldShow (@WorldShowShow) October 10, 2022

Another situation that would have caused discontent in Clara Chía Martí is that Piqué’s parents, despite maintaining a good relationship with her, They have not had the opportunity to live as much as they did with Shakira.

Likewise, the 23-year-old does not like the idea that her mother-in-law is taking photos with the Colombian singersince it is a detail that Piqué’s mother has never had with her.

Read more: Video: the unusual moment in which a Shakira fan hits an image of Piqué to the rhythm of the song “Two-legged rat”

Clara Chía Martí’s annoyance in this situation would also have sparked a fight with the Spanish footballerwho has declared that his priority during his separation process with Shakira is the well-being of his two children.