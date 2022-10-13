the controversial mockery of Victoria Ruffo before the state of health of Eugenio Derbez

However, despite his past problems, The 60-year-old actress wished Eugenio Derbez a speedy recovery due to his current state of health which is complicated after suffering a heavy fall that caused 15 fractures in his left shoulder.

Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo as a result of their separation in the nineties, they do not maintain a good relationship nor have they spoken again despite having a child together.

This message from Victoria Ruffo sparked rumors about a possible reconciliation between the two, possibility that the renowned Mexican artist immediately denied.

After these statements, Victoria Ruffo spoke again about the health of the protagonist of No refunds Y revealed that his son José Eduardo is awaiting his recovery.

Nevertheless, the actress also made a controversial joke in reference to the age of Eugenio Derbez and the accident he suffered in early September.

​“José Eduardo is very attentive to his father, he always has been. Now they are very close, that makes me very happy, José Eduardo is aware of what his father has, the truth is poor, because he is already old, so his bones are already broken, ”he indicated.

Similarly, the 60-year-old actress revealed that ehe only scenario in which he would cross paths with Eugenio Derbez again would be at his son’s wedding José Eduardo, although he would like to be at separate tables.

“There yes, but nothing else there. He at his table and I at mine. Of course, and we also give each other peace, and we say: ‘because of me, because of me’, that is, I don’t wish him harm, I don’t wish him harm, I wish him well. If my son is fine, he will also be happy because he will see his father well, “he said.

To end, Victoria Ruffo took the opportunity to congratulate Alessandra Rosaldowife of Eugenio Derbez, for the attention given to the actor after his serious accident.

“I am very happy, we are human beings and we have to shake hands in some way and, of course, not wish harm to anyone or harm. Health is very important, with health you can be well with your family, work and he is the father of my son, that is the most important thing, “he concluded.