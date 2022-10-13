The city of the United States that more and more young people abandon for others like Miami due to its impossible cost of living

There is a city in America that has conquered beyond what it is. It was the location for series like friends and even the hidden protagonist in the stories of columnist Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the CitY. Woody Allen also took it as inspiration for the stories of his films. All these productions seemed to be governed by the same axis that indicated only one thing, that in New York life was fascinating and that seemed the cultural center of the United States, with heart-stopping skyscrapers and an open billboard of places to go. However, this utopia is shattered almost instantly for those looking to settle down and faced with high rental prices, at a time when the cost of living pushes young professionals to leave this cityaccording to a report by Bloomberg.

Taya Thomas is a 23-year-old project manager who revealed her intentions to the aforementioned medium. She wanted to find an apartment with an office so she could manage her work remotely, but she couldn’t afford to rent another room in the city. In February, decided to move from New York to Miami and told the news agency that not only was he able to achieve his goal, instead, he now saves 13% more than his nearly six-figure salaryallowing you to invest and pay off your student loans.

For his part, George Bubash, another young New Yorker, told the media that he spent half his monthly salary on his $1,800 apartment in Chinatown.

Bloomberg reported that there is several factors that break the bubble on this city that apparently conquers both tourists and residents. The pandemic increase in rental costs, as well as the food prices and energy billsmake it unaffordable for young people with lower wages.

Living in New York has increasingly high costs (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

In recent months, those who live in this city and rent have felt the impact on their finances. During this last period, prices have skyrocketed. In August, they rose 13%, compared to the same period in 2021, according to StreetEasy.

Also, data showed median rentals hit a record high of $3,595 in Augustalthough in September it decreased slightly.

New York is among the most expensive cities in the United States unsplash

With an accelerating cost of living in New York, it could be considered that wages also increase in order to cover needs. However, these struggle to keep up with inflation in the city. Street Easy showed that wages fell 9% in real terms after adjusting for inflation.

On Saturday October 1 there was a new increase. In June, the New York City Rent Guidelines Board voted to raise rents for those living in the city’s one million rent-stabilized apartments. In the case of one-year leases, 3.25 percent was set, while in two-year leases, 5 percent, reported Telemundo 47.

At the time, Mayor Eric Adams, acknowledged that inflation devastated New Yorkers and stressed that, although these increases were a burden for tenants, small owners needed them to avoid going bankrupt.

