The 5 things that nobody saw in El Chavo del 8 during their vacation in Acapulco

El Chavo del 8 and the hidden scenes of Acapulco

October 12, 2022 3:52 p.m.

El Chavo del 8 was one of the programs that entertained us for more than four decades, without a doubt it marked the childhood of several generations, in addition to having a fun vacation in which they entertained us for 3 episodes recorded in the port of Acapulco, Without a doubt, the hotel where they stayed was the dream of every child who wanted to stay there.

However, as is the custom of the “El Chavo del 8” program, those vacations had several mysteries that no one remembers or probably no one observed, and then we will talk about the things that they overlooked on those beautiful vacations, without a doubt the first that we all wanted to know but never saw, it was the number of the room in which El Chavo slept, but thanks to several hotel employees we were able to know that room 1027.

Another piece of information that nobody saw was that during the scene in which “The Witch of 71” had to jump into the pool, she was replaced by Doña Florinda, since the actress did not know how to swim, another mystery is that the only character who was Without a shirt he was “El Chavo”, since the others wore a bathing suit, as if that were not enough, everyone has the doubt what was the transport that the characters used to get to Acapulco because it never came to light, and nobody noticed either. which was the only episode that had all the actors on the show together.

Why did they have a vacation in Acapulco?

Everyone wonders why Chespirito decided that Acapulco was the vacation destination for El Chavo del 8, everyone thinks it could be because of its proximity to Mexico City, but the truth is that it was because of the idea of ​​the owner of Televisa who bought a hotel in Acapulco and suggested to Roberto Gómez Bolaños to do some episodes there, taking advantage of the popularity of the program to promote his hotel.