TAS would not give way to the lawsuit of Chile and Peru against Ecuador for the Byron Castillo case

YOU CAN SEE Byron Castillo case: Peru appealed to the TAS and seeks to replace Ecuador in Qatar 2022

From the United States, the Argentine journalist Juanjo Buscalia from the Fox Sports network, assured that finally there will be no changes in the qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“The TAS will not give rise to the claim of either Chile or Peru, that is, it will follow the guidelines of FIFA,” he said on the FOX Deportes program.

Juanjo added: “What they tell me is that nothing is going to happen, 10 days before the start of the World Cup it is not going to be favorable for the request of either Chile or Peru, that is, Ecuador is going to be —without any problem— in the opening match.”

The sports commentator explained the reason why the TAS would not agree with Peru or Chile, and that finally, Ecuador will attend the World Cup with the player from León in its ranks.