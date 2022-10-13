Talina Fernández’s unfortunate attack on the young woman who accused her son Coco Levy of sexual harassment

Talina Fernández, the lady of the good saying, had kept silent about the accusations against her son Coco Levy for alleged abuse and sexual assault. (Photo by Mexico Agency)

It can be understood that Talina Fernández, like almost every mother, supports her sonwho has been accused abuse of power and sexual harassment, and believe him when he says he is innocent. But that does not justify the most recent statements of the presenter known as “the lady of the good saying” trying to discredit the young woman who denounced Coco Levy, assuring that he has an alleged psychological illness and is only looking for fame.

Last summer, actress Danna Ponce decided to speak publicly about the sexual assault perpetrated by Coco Levy, then producer of Videocine, the Televisa subsidiary responsible for 70% of the production and distribution of Mexican and international cinema.

Dozens more came to Ponce’s complaint, 22 years old, all on social networks. Some of the alleged victims showed their names and faces. Others, who are still dealing with “what will they say”, did so anonymously or friends of theirs were their spokespersons to talk about a behavior that, according to what they said, they had for years. But it was Danna who decided to file a complaint with the authorities.

Coco Levy, for her part, denied the accusations at first, but after her dismissal from Videocine, she offered an apology and said she was willing to face any legal process. His wife, also an actress Sussan Taunton, showed her support for him, but his mother, Talina Fernández, avoided responding to the media on the subject.

After the first hearing at the beginning of October, the producer was linked to the process but the judge allowed him to be released because, as he determined, not enough aggravating elements were found against him, and he only had to go to sign periodically.

The decision of the authorities was enough so that the prudence and good sense —characteristics that led her to earn the name of “the lady of the good saying”— gave way to the anger and resentment contained by the driver.

“Can you believe that they took the radio show away from me because the sponsors said that when they talked about the case they didn’t say Coco Levy, but ‘Talina Fernández, Coco Levy’s mother’?and they kicked me out,” she said annoyed during her time on the red carpet of the play If you die… I’ll kill you!

It did not stop there, he also talked about Danna, whom he accused of filing his complaint with the purpose of easily gaining fame but who, according to Fernández, has set foot. “They are lies. The girl was declared in psychological studies as a ‘border’. Right now any girl who wants to be famous, because she puts together a cuete like that. Unfortunately, I don’t think anyone will hire her.”

Border is a short form of the word border linereferring to borderline personality disorder, a mental illness that severely affects a person’s ability to control their emotions.

But the statement about the alleged state of mental health of the young actress revealed aspects of the trial that her son faces and went beyond any maternal defense, to re-victimize the young woman and discredit her: “(The accusations) are lies; fortunately there is no reason to dictate Prison (Coco) far from it, she will have to go sign while the trial is going on”.

Danna, until now, has never spoken about any disorder and has only expressed feeling unprotected in this situation. “My life I feel is at risk for having spoken, I am very afraid, I can not even express well how I feel, but I am very angry and very concerned about my well-being,” she revealed shortly after her confession.

Even on the day of the hearing and after the first verdict, Danna was affected by the decision.

There is still a long way to go before the trial is over and there will be more statements, but it will only be necessary to see if the prudence of those involved and their close circles prevail again.

