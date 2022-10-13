Summary Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey (0-0): Quarterfinals

Rayados del Monterrey managed to emerge unscathed from the confrontation with Blue Crosswhich lacked forcefulness in the Ida of the Quarterfinals of the Opening Tournament 2022. The Aztec stadium witnessed a goalless draw, in a duel in which The Machine had the highest chances of winning, but the lack of ability in the definition marked the course of a series that will be defined in the Steel Giant on Saturday 15thanks also to the approach that Victor Manuel Vucetich presented.

The first half hour of play passed in total tranquility, with arrivals without clarity. The measured scheme scratched it worked, while in the cruzazulina template Gonzalo Carneiro Y Charles Rotondi they had a down night.

Definitely Blue Cross He was the dominant player in the first half, with a couple of arrivals that ended in the lamentation of the Cruz Azul fans; one of the clearest was the shot of Carlos Rodriguez and that ended up in the hands of the goalkeeper Stephen Andrada.

The second chance that The Machine had It was the cross shot Ignacio Rivero; the player received the ball alone, hit it hard and everything ended up next to the goal of scratched.

In the second half Raul Gutierrez executed a strategic change: Gonzalo Carneiro left the field and entered Michael Estrada; the complement did not start in the best way, just a strong clash of heads between Rodrigo Aguirre Y louis abramwhich forced the Peruvian to wear a special bandage for the rest of the game.

Machine Then his memory came back and he went on the attack: one more chance on the part of Charlie Rodriguezbut the ball was deflected for a corner kick, the charge was one more wasted play.

The cruzazulinos came again and again, but failed each time; another example: Charlie Rodriguez filtered to roadthe Ecuadorian took the ball and took it to the area, there he took off the goalkeeper Andradabut ran out of angle to leave the ball in the goal.

Laments of the celestial fans

The contained goal shouts turned into laments, a gesture of disbelief at Cruz Azul’s lack of forcefulness: a free kick that he took Rivero at least encouraged fans to stand on the edge of the seats, but left the ball on the crossbar, with an Antrada flailing in the void.

The return of Rogelio Funes Mori

After an absence of eight games, 50 days without an official game, Rogelio Funes Mori, contender for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, returned to the fields; the striker of scratched came on as a scoring option for Vucetich, while his brother Ramiro watched from the stands as he recovers from an injury that makes him ineligible for Machine.

In the final stretch of the game, the Colt Gutierrez opted for an offensive change: Uriel Antuna went out and came in Angel Romero, the technician was looking for a variant that would make him win the first round, at least by the slightest advantage. That didn’t happen.

Victor Manuel Vucetich, King Midas, as well as Raul Colt Gutierrez They then opted for peace and leave the definition of the series for Saturday, October 15 at the Steel Giant in the Sultana del Norte; then yes, there will be no room for speculation.

​