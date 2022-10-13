SOURCE revealed the amount of the FINE imposed by the Yankees on Aroldis Chapman – SwingComplete

By Daniel de Malas / danieldemalas@swingcompleto.com

The anticipated breakup of the New York Yankees with Cuban closer Aroldis Chapman was a fact just a few days ago, after the news of his absence from the New York roster, in addition to the fine announced by Brian Cashman, general manager of the team.

Briefly recapping, Aroldis Chapman found out that the Yankees would not take him to the Division Series prior to the decision, he demanded a guarantee to attend training and the team told him that they could not guarantee him anything. Chapman did not go and the New Yorkers left him out of the team, at least for now.

As revealed by a source of NJ.com/TrueJersey, the aforementioned fine imposed by Cashman is $10,000, basically for missing a mandatory team workout.

It may interest you: CHAPMAN THEME GOT HOT. STRONG THINGS come to light that leave the NY Yankees as manipulators

Aroldis ends this year his agreement with the Yankees, the highest in history for a reliever ($86 million for 5 seasons), signed on December 7, 2016.

The Cuban’s free agency, which starts as soon as the postseason ends, will be very interesting, since Chapman is still throwing 100 miles per hour and could be a considerably important closer in the market.