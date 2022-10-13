So you can exercise outdoors when temperatures drop and nights lengthen

You can still exercise outdoors when it’s cold, to a certain extent. (Guillem Casasus/The New York Times)

Now that the days are changing and getting shorter, darker and cooler, I’ve started to worry about my daily walks and if I’ll be able to stick with them. I feel that my walks, for which I sometimes only have time in the afternoons, are crucial for my mental and physical health, so I don’t want to stop, but I also don’t want to take more risks than necessary.

Is it safe to exercise after dark? How cold is very cold? I interviewed two sports doctors and an exercise scientist, who are also outdoor exercise enthusiasts, to see what they thought. The good news: yes, you can still exercise outdoors when the temperature drops, up to a point.

“We ride bikes all winter, and we ride in the cold and when it’s dark,” Tom Fleeter, an orthopedic surgeon and sports physician who lives in Virginia, said of himself and his wife. But there are a few extra steps you should take to keep yourself safe from the elements, oncoming traffic, and other threats that increase in the fall and winter months.

see and be seen

This may seem obvious to you, but it’s essential to be able to see where you’re going and make sure others see you. “Just last week, I treated a nurse who had broken her ankle when she went for a run at 5 a.m. before the sun came up,” Fleeter said. She was running in a dark area, she couldn’t see well and she fell, she recounted.

If you’re outside when it’s dark, Fleeter recommended using a headlamp. Or you can use a flashlight or put tiny lights in your shoes, suggests Elan Goldwaser, a primary care sports physician at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Keep in mind, however, that your visibility will still be restricted because your light will cast shadows behind any obstacles you encounter. “You’ll see the branch, but you won’t be able to see what’s behind it until you get to it,” Goldwaser explained.

If you do any physical activity on the street, it’s also important that vehicles can see you, said Sara Terrell, an exercise scientist at Florida Southern College. She considers using neon colors—no black or navy blue—as well as reflective objects that glow when hit by headlights. (Terrell suggested an inexpensive option: stick strips of reflective tape on your clothing.)

dress for the weather

If you’re working out in a cold place, the experts I interviewed advised wearing three layers: an inner layer of moisture-wicking synthetic material; a warmer midlayer, perhaps fleece or fleece; and a light outer layer that protects from wind and precipitation. Avoid cotton, Terrell stressed, which absorbs water and sweat and cools the body, increasing the risk of hypothermia.

If it’s raining, you can wear a hat with a visor to make it easier to see, says Terrell. Thin hats or balaclavas can also help keep you warm, since much of the heat is lost through your head, Fleeter added. And don’t forget warm gloves and socks (maybe wool), because when the body is cold, the blood moves away from the extremities so that the center stays warm, so hands and feet (and ears) ) are vulnerable to freezing, Terrell said.

Also make sure you’re wearing the right footwear for the weather, Goldwaser added. If it’s raining, snowing or icy, it’s a good idea for shoes to have a prominent tread on the bottom for good traction. (That said, if there’s a lot of ice or snow, you might want to stay indoors, Fleeter suggested.)

Prepare and nourish your body

When you exercise in cold temperatures, you shouldn’t stop hydrating, even if you don’t feel thirsty, Fleeter said. When it’s cold, the body releases a hormone called vasopressin that constricts blood vessels and also suppresses thirst, so you may not feel like you need to drink water even if you do, she explained. Also, when you exercise in the cold, your body burns more calories to stay warm, so you may want to eat a little more than usual to keep your energy level up, she added.

Don’t forget to stretch your muscles before an outdoor winter workout, Goldwaser said, because muscles and ligaments are prone to tearing when they’re cold. Goldwaser recommended dynamic stretches, which gently and briefly lengthen various muscle groups; these can be safer than static stretches, which are held for longer, she said, because they can stress cold muscles.

You have to know when to stay home

Never exercise outside during a thunderstorm, Goldwaser said; the chance of being struck by lightning is small, but significant enough to warrant caution. Terrell suggested checking the weather forecast before an outdoor excursion to make sure bad weather isn’t expected. If you have to take your workout indoors from time to time, “have a plan B,” Terrell said, so you can keep working out. “I make sweeping videos in my basement, for example.”

Fleeter said you should never exercise outdoors when the temperature or wind chill is below -23 degrees Celsius, because the risk of frostbite is high. It’s also wise to stay indoors when it’s a little warmer, depending on what you’re going to do. Fleeter said that if you’re going to ride a bike, it will be windy, which will make you feel colder, so he suggests that people don’t ride a bike when the temperature is below -9 degrees Celsius, and advises against running when the temperature is below -9 degrees Celsius. is below -15 degrees.

With so many new safety strategies in my arsenal, I’m excited to continue my walks outside all winter, but I’m not going to give up my common sense either. On the nastiest, coldest days, I’m going to suck it up and do squats instead. “Be smart with mother nature,” says Terrell. “She usually wins.”

© 2022 The New York Times Company