See goals and summary Deportivo Cali (2) vs Águilas Doradas (2) data and the best of today here | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Águilas Doradas drew 2-2 against Deportivo for matchday 17 of the second half of the BetPlay Dimayor League 2022, at the Alberto Grisales stadium in Rionegro. Game where the Verdiblancos had the advantage until the final minutes, but the Antioqueños equalized in the last play of the game.

The match initially had the intention of both clubs, having important approaches, but without a good conclusion. At minute 12, Guillermo Burdisso committed a foul in the crescent of the area, Marco Pérez executed with great power, Humberto Acevedo was able to deny the shot, but Jhon Fredy Salazar headed in again for the partial 1-0.

Then the visit was encouraged in the attack and managed to tie the game eight minutes later, after a change of front from Aldair Gutiérrez to Teófilo, the Atlanticense striker controlled in the area, outlined and finished off to finalize the tie at one goal. After the annotation against, the local had two important approaches, although they did not manage to finish them in a good way with Pérez.

At minute 35, Mauricio Duarte in a duel heavily stepped on Oscar Segura. Central judge Steven Camargo initially gave him the yellow card, but was called by Ricardo García’s VAR to review the play and changed his decision for the red card.

After the action, Leonel Álvarez made the first change, Mateo Puerta came on for Auli Oliveros. At the end of the first half, Jesús Rivas took a cross shot that hit Acevedo’s upper right corner.

For the complementary part Águilas made another change. Robinson Flores entered for Orlando Berrio. The team still did not feel the man down and had another important arrival with Rivas, who advanced several meters, finished off, deflected in Burdisso and passed very close to the right upright of the Cali goalkeeper.

Over 60 minutes, the team from Antioquia came back with danger on two occasions. First with a powerful shot from Marco Pérez that Acevedo rejected and then another shot from Mateo Puerta, which went over the goal. Then the coach Jorge Luis Pinto made two changes, Oscar Segura and Santiago Mosquera left for Yony González and Jhon Cabal. At the local Anthony Vásquez for Pérez.

Eleven minutes later, Jhon Fredy Salazar brought down Jimmy Congo on a corner kick. Initially nothing was charged, but later the referee reviewed it in the VAR and decreed a penalty. Agustín Vuletich received confidence from the bench, executed the center and scored the 2-1 lead in the 74th minute of the game.

In the final minutes the final substitutions were made in Cali, José Caldera, Enrique Camargo and Ángelo Rodríguez came on for Burdisso, Congo and Vuletich. In those moments those from Rionegro won an aerial ball and Jeisson Quiñones scored the final tie.

On the next round of the Colombian league, Águilas Doradas will visit Deportivo Pasto and Deportivo Cali will receive Once Caldas.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Football Correspondent

Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15