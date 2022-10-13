News

School superintendent ‘crowd surfs’ with students

Posted at 16:28 ET (20:28 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Superintendent of a school "crowd surfing" with students playing



1:00

Posted at 16:22 ET (20:22 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

The unprecedented discovery that revealed the Lake Mead downspout


0:56

Posted at 12:38 ET (16:38 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Construction begins on an aid center for migrants in New York


1:59

Posted at 18:42 ET (22:42 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Protests at the University of Florida against the possible arrival of Sasse


1:49

Posted at 18:22 ET (22:22 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Vargas: Los Angeles cannot move forward if council members do not resign


1:47

Posted at 23:10 ET (03:10 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

Castaways go toe-to-toe with sharks in the open sea to survive


0:42

Posted at 15:00 ET (19:00 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

US factories struggle to find workers


1:11

Posted at 10:42 ET (14:42 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

Watch These Bus Drivers Rescue a 2-Year-Old


1:08

Posted at 18:31 ET (22:31 GMT) Friday, October 7, 2022

Help will increase for recipients of food stamps in the US.


1:56

Posted at 16:25 ET (20:25 GMT) Friday, October 7, 2022

Massive bonfire explosion at a Florida high school


0:54

