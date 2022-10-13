Schedules in the world and where to see the Clásico that will define the leader of the Spanish League

2022-10-13

The Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​injured after drawing against Inter and practically signing its elimination from the Champions League, focuses on Sunday the 9th day of the League, in a duel for leadership between the two giants of Spanish football, tied at points.

On the contrary, Real Madrid come into the match encouraged after securing their place in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, after drawing 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti went to the rotations against the Ukrainians with his sights set on a crucial Clásico, for which he hopes to be able to recover goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has not played since October 2 due to sciatica.

Real Madrid is also awaiting whether it will be able to count on the German central defender Antonio Rudiger, who needed 20 stitches on his forehead on Tuesday after a hard clash with Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoli Trubin when he scored the equalizer in added time. .