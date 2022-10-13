Schedules in the world and where to see the Clásico that will define the leader of the Spanish League
The Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona, injured after drawing against Inter and practically signing its elimination from the Champions League, focuses on Sunday the 9th day of the League, in a duel for leadership between the two giants of Spanish football, tied at points.
On the contrary, Real Madrid come into the match encouraged after securing their place in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, after drawing 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk.
Coach Carlo Ancelotti went to the rotations against the Ukrainians with his sights set on a crucial Clásico, for which he hopes to be able to recover goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has not played since October 2 due to sciatica.
Real Madrid is also awaiting whether it will be able to count on the German central defender Antonio Rudiger, who needed 20 stitches on his forehead on Tuesday after a hard clash with Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoli Trubin when he scored the equalizer in added time. .
The meringues want to recover the leadership that they ceded two days ago to the azulgranas, who arrive at the game sunk.
After a brilliant start to the season counting their games by goals, Xavi Hernández’s men have won their last two league games by the minimum against Celta and Mallorca and lost in the Champions League against Inter Milan last week.
The straw that broke the camel’s back was the 3-3 draw against Inter on Wednesday, which leaves them out of the Champions League unless there is a miracle in the last two games.
“Three weeks ago we were flying and now we’re not,” said the Barça coach last weekend after beating Celta 1-0.
Barça’s star striker Robert Lewandowski, author of a brace against Inter that ultimately didn’t help much, will face Real Madrid for the first time as a Barça player.
Towards the Madrid stadium, Athletic Bilbao will look askance, which could catch up with the eventual loser of the duel between the greats, if they beat Atlético de Madrid on Saturday, who on Wednesday complicated their options to access the knockout stages of the Champions League.
When and what time is the ‘El Clasico’ between Real Madrid and Barcelona
Carlo Ancelotti and Xavi Hernández will meet for the second time in their careers in an official match on October 16, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. (4:15 p.m. Spain time) at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.
At what time do Real Madrid vs. Barcelona?
Honduras – 8:15 a.m.
United States – 9.15 am (Central Time)
Peru – 9:15 a.m.
Ecuador – 9:15 a.m.
Columbia – 9:15 a.m.
Mexico – 9:15 a.m.
Chile – 10:15 a.m.
Venezuela – 10:15 a.m.
Bolivia – 10:15 a.m.
Paraguay – 10:15 a.m.
Argentina – 11:15 a.m.
Uruguay – 11:15 a.m.
Brazil – 11:15 a.m.
Spain – 4:15 p.m.
What channels broadcast
Sky Sports – Channel 516
Good Sports
ESPN Sports (United States)
To see
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
When: Sunday, October 16