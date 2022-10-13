Salvadoran filmmaker Tatiana Huezo sweeps the Ariel awards in Mexico with the film “Night of Fire”

The film “Noche de Fuego” by Salvadoran filmmaker Tatiana Huezo swept the 2022 Ariel Awards, granted by the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC), winning 7 categories out of the 19 in which it competed.

The Salvadoran took the highest award, obtaining the Ariel for “best film” for her film “Noche de Fuego”, which narrates the violence faced by three girls and their mothers in a Mexican town plagued by drug trafficking and their macho implications, as well as his constant struggle to stay alive.

Huezo dedicated the recognition to the great work of motherhood: “I would like to send a message of affection to all the mothers who are raising their children and who are sowing seeds of hope, freedom and equality. For all of them all my admiration, mom this is also for you.

“Noche de Fuego” also won another 6 statuettes in the categories of: best female co-acting, special effects, best photography, sound, makeup and best adapted script, consecrating itself as the favorite in the 64th edition of the Ariel Awards, which brings together the best of Mexican cinema.

The Salvadoran has decades of experience in the film industry. Her first success was in 2011, with the documentary “The smallest place” that talks about the experience of the civil war in El Salvador

Throughout his career, Huezo has obtained multiple national and international awards, in countries such as: Mexico, Germany, Switzerland, Argentina and the United States.