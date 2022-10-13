Entertainment

Salma Hayek: the serious mistake she made when she arrived emigrated to the United States

Photo of CodeList CodeList6 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read

At 56 years old, Salma Hayek He continues to reap triumphs and merits throughout his long and impeccable career. The Mexican actress and producer and businesswoman is one of the most transcendental artists in the Latin world. However, not everything was always “rosy” for the celebrity, and it is something that she herself has confessed on more than one occasion.

And it is that before interpreting Frida Kahlo in the biographical film about the icon artist of Mexico (“Frida”, released in 2002) and that earned her leap to stardom, Salma Hayek He had to deal with all the adversities of citizens who come from Latin countries and encounter the always tough US barrier.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList6 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Gwyneth Paltrow shows off a great body in a bikini at 49 years old and sends a message of self-love

2 weeks ago

While Andrés García was afraid of him, Juan Gabriel even dared to kiss him

2 weeks ago

Celia Lora and Lizbeth Rodríguez turn on the net in red lace

3 weeks ago

Yolanda Andrade reveals the greatest act of love she did for Verónica Castro

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button