Salma Hayek: the serious mistake she made when she arrived emigrated to the United States

At 56 years old, Salma Hayek He continues to reap triumphs and merits throughout his long and impeccable career. The Mexican actress and producer and businesswoman is one of the most transcendental artists in the Latin world. However, not everything was always “rosy” for the celebrity, and it is something that she herself has confessed on more than one occasion.

And it is that before interpreting Frida Kahlo in the biographical film about the icon artist of Mexico (“Frida”, released in 2002) and that earned her leap to stardom, Salma Hayek He had to deal with all the adversities of citizens who come from Latin countries and encounter the always tough US barrier.

The mistake and the big problem that Salma Hayek encountered as soon as she arrived in the United States

Being just a young woman of 25 years, Salma Hayek He came to the United States with the intention of dazzling the public with his acting talent. And boy did she make it! But her first years were not easy at all, especially since she arrived in the North country as an illegal immigrant.

“I was an illegal immigrant in the United States. It was a short period, but still I was. When I started I had to face the worst times in terms of racial discrimination in Hollywood. It was inconceivable for American directors and producers that a Mexican would get a leading role, ”she acknowledged a few years ago. Salma Hayek In an interview.

As if his stay in the United States were not already too problematic, Salma Hayek ran into another obstacle: the language. And it is that the actress and producer did not know English, she could not speak it and, with great difficulty, she understood it very superficially.

“I soon realized that it was not going to be difficult to learn: it was going to be almost impossible! Everyone thought I was out of my league. People in Hollywood were the first to try to discourage me. ‘Go back,’ they said. ‘You have no future here,'” he confessed. Salma Hayek.

Far from being discouraged Salma Hayek He accepted the challenge, doubled the bet, and not only managed to process the papers so as not to be illegal in the United States, but he learned English perfectly and has not stopped captivating the public of that country for the last 20 years.