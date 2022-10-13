World

Russia strikes Kyiv region with kamikaze drones

Posted at 10:04 ET (14:04 GMT) Thursday, October 13, 2022

Russia does not stop its attacks on Ukraine, almost 8 months after the start of the war playing



3:38

Posted at 09:29 ET (13:29 GMT) Thursday, October 13, 2022

What does Putin say about the economic crisis in Europe?


0:55

Posted at 09:23 ET (13:23 GMT) Thursday, October 13, 2022

Is Russia starting a new stage in the invasion of Ukraine?


2:05

Posted at 09:12 ET (13:12 GMT) Thursday, October 13, 2022

Video summary of the war Ukraine - Russia: October 12


5:42

Posted at 21:12 ET (01:12 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Watch a Ukrainian Soldier Shoot Down a Russian Cruise Missile


0:52

Posted at 19:59 ET (23:59 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Ukrainian family is rescued from rubble after Russian bombardment


1:08

Posted at 18:55 ET (22:55 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

The UN rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories


2:56

Posted at 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

IAEA warns of possibility of nuclear disaster in Zaporizhia


1:45

Posted at 15:57 ET (19:57 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Citizens of Kyiv hide from the threat of new Russian attacks


0:52

Posted at 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

The grim prediction for Putin from a retired general


1:09

