reached 8.2% in September

(CNN) –– High prices continue to hit consumers in the United States, despite the cost of gasoline falling and the Federal Reserve taking unprecedented action to control inflation, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reveals. its acronym in English) published this Thursday.

Annual inflation increased 8.2% in September, a figure lower than the 8.3% increase registered in August, according to the Consumer Price Index. This indicator measures changes in the prices of a basket of consumer goods and services. Economists projected that the rate of increase would slow to 8.1% last month.

On a monthly basis, headline consumer prices rose 0.4% from August, double the economists’ forecast of 0.2%.

The core Consumer Price Index, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, posted a 6.6% year-over-year increase in September. Which marks a new record this year and a level not seen since August 1982.

It also showed that on a monthly basis prices rose 0.6% in September, matching the August figure, which surprised investors and caused a market crash, as fears mounted that persistent inflation would spark action yet. more aggressive of the Fed.

The Fed’s Fight Against Inflation

The Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate five times this year as part of a plan to help the economy by tightening consumer and business demand.

Dow futures fell more than 400 points, or 1.5%, after inflation figures were released. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures fell 1.8% and Nasdaq futures fell 2.6%.

